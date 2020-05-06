More hospital services return to Coast

coronavirus, Sarah Courtney, COVID-19, coronavirus, Tasmania, North West Regional Hospital, health

Additional healthcare services are due to return at the North West Regional Hospital on Wednesday. Health Minister Sarah Courtney said this followed the return of maternity services on Tuesday. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania "We saw a delivery there yesterday which was wonderful news for that family and that community," Ms Courtney said. "We've also seen ICU, radiation [and] medical records come online." Ms Courtney said medical ward A, pediatrics, the surgical ward and medical oncology were due to be opened on Wednesday. "In coming days we will also going see the Spencer Clinic [reopen]," she said. Ms Courtney thanked staff at the hospital for working around the clock to ensure services could come back online quickly. "There are substantial physical changes going on in that hospital to ensure that we can have the appropriate infection control measures," she said. Meanwhile, the helipad at the Royal Hobart Hospital's new K-Block is now operational. "This follows over a week of testing and this is a great outcome, whether you live in Hobart or you live in a regional area of Tasmania, because this will allow Tasmanians everywhere to be able to access the high level of care that is available at the RHH faster," Ms Courtney said. "It also means we don't have to use an ambulance crew on the road to retrieve this person from the Cenotaph site and we know that particularly those patients who are transferred by helicopter are often in a very critical condition …. where minutes can save lives."

