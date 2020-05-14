More Restaurant Openings – Lifestyle Media

• Big Time Restaurant Group is reopening two popular destinations on Las Olas Boulevard next week as part of Broward County’s Phase 1 efforts. Louie Bossi’s will open its doors for lunch and dinner on Monday (May 18), and Big City Tavern will open for dinner only, starting at 5 p.m., on Wednesday, May 20. Outdoor seating has been expanded at both locations (with tables at least 6 feet apart). In addition, all employees will have their temperature checked upon arrival, and will wear masks; food service personnel will wear gloves as well. The Big Time team also announced that it will employ one-time-use paper menus and post hand sanitizers throughout the restaurants. (louiebossi.com; bigcitylasolas.com)

• Boca Center (5150 Town Center Circle) is welcoming customers back to many of its restaurants. Among the dining destinations open for dining beyond takeout and delivery: Sushi Ray (exterior dining only; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m.; 561.394.9506); Morton’s The Steakhouse (reservations are available at 25 percent capacity; call 561.392.7724 for hours); Rocco’s Tacos (open for outdoor and indoor seating, per the Phase 1 guidelines; 561.416.2131); Tap 42 Craft Kitchen + Bar (open 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. for exterior and interior seating, per the Phase 1 guidelines; 561.235.5819).

• Nauti Dawg Marina Café (2841 Marina Circle, Lighthouse Point, nautidawg.com), the family-owned restaurant featured in the May issue of Lifestyle, is opening for takeout starting Friday, May 15—ahead of its scheduled Phase 1 reopening on Monday, May 18. When Nauti Dawg closed its doors (including no takeout) because of coronavirus concerns, owners Maureen Canada and her two siblings continued to pay their 50 employees.

• Gulfstream Park Village will begin welcoming customers back to its array of dining destinations on Monday, May 18. “We know that people are anxious and ready to get back to enjoying all that is offered at Gulfstream Park Village and trust everyone will be responsible and respectful of one another as they enjoy our beautiful open-air shopping center,” says Alan Shaw, senior vice president of 1/ST Properties, owner of Gulfstream Park. Visit gulfstreampark.com/dining for specific information about its restaurants, including Ten Palms, Yard House, Tito’s Raw Bar and Char #3 barbecue smokehouse. Gulfstream Park Village also announced new policies regarding the safety of its guests and employees. Among them: Touchless door handles in all restrooms; signage at elevators, restrooms and office buildings to remind visitors of the importance of continuing to practice social distancing and staying a minimum of 6 feet from others while they shop and eat; and expanded seating areas for restaurants including Christine Lee’s, Yard House and Pastry is Art; and increased schedule for the frequent cleaning and disinfection of high-touch common areas.