Jimmys Post

More than 150 Target stores to close in massive restructure

More than 150 Target stores to close in massive restructure

More than 150 Target stores to close in massive restructure – with some being turned into Kmart outlets

  • Across Australia, 92 Target stores are being converted into popular Kmarts
  • But a further 75 are being shut down completely after financial struggled
  • The company said Target shops were ‘unsustainable’ while Kmart is profitable 
  • On Friday, owners Wesfarmers unveiled a whopping $780 million of writedowns

By Alisha Rouse For Daily Mail Australia

Published: | Updated:

Struggling Australian retailer Target will close 75 of its stores, and convert 92 others into Kmarts, it has announced. 

Following a financial review, the company is battling to get $780 million worth of writedowns to help the embattled retail empire. 

Ten to 25 large Target stores will be closed, alongside 50 smaller Target Country stores.

So far, 92 others are being converted into Kmarts, meaning up to 167 Targets will cease to trade.   

Announced to investors on Friday morning, owners Wesfarmers said the restructure would reduce Target’s ‘unsustainable’ cost base and allow it focus on the more-profitable Kmart. 

Anywhere between Between 122 and 167 Target locations will either be converted or shut- which amounts to around half of Target’s network 284 stores. 

Target (pictured in Sydney) has announced the closure of up to 75 of its stores, with others being converted into Kmarts

Many stores will be converted into Kmarts (pictured in Sydney) with the store still offering popular items

Many stores will be converted into Kmarts (pictured in Sydney) with the store still offering popular items

Source link

admin

Related News

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Qld bid to host 2032 Olympics placed on hold to deal with COVID-19

Queensland has placed its bid to host the 2032 Olympics on hold to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. The government estimates the games could inject

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Disturbing history of Western Australian psychopath who killed wife, daughter and four grandchildren

Violence, mental illness and despair: The disturbing family history of a psychopath who killed his wife, daughter and grandchildren in one of Australia’s worst massacres

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

Two survivors and 97 dead after passenger aircraft crashes in Pakistan

At least two people have survived and 97 people have died after a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane crashed in Karachi with 107 people on

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall reveals they are sending Mia, 6, back to school in Junes

Mike Tindall has described homeschooling his daughter Mia, 6, as ‘nice but also frustrating’, in a candid interview about life in isolation.  The former England

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *