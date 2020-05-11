More virus data demanded

coronavirus,

The Australian Medical Association’s state branch has called for Public Health Services to group positive coronavirus cases by postcode. State president John Burgess said such a move would not only improve transparency and engender public trust but make people vigilant about the risk of coronavirus infection. Public Health Services recently released local government data on the coronavirus spread across the state. The information showed the virus had not reached eight municipalities. Twenty cases were identified in the Launceston municipality which represented a little less than half of all Northern cases. The highest number of cases were in Burnie with 63 cases, followed by 35 in the Central Coast area and 23 in the Waratah-Wynyard municipality. Some states have released data according to postcodes or formed heat maps linked to positive coronavirus identification. Professor Burgess said the body wanted weekly reported updates containing postcode data and other information pertaining to people isolated in their homes with coronavirus. He said of those infectious, it needed to be reported how many people reside within their households and how many household contacts had caught the virus, been hospitalised, admitted to an intensive care unit, or had died. Professor Burgess said he doubted sending confirmed cases back to their households, albeit with a separate bedroom and bathroom, was a satisfactory solution. “We don’t know how many people may have acquired an infection from someone allowed to isolate at home,” he said. “The public have a right to have a high level of understanding of case numbers and distribution of cases geographically around the state and that can be done without compromising people’s confidentiality. “It would keep them engaged with all the measures we’re asking them to employ and a greater understanding on the reintroduction of some measures in certain locations.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/89da4f2f-c324-4cfb-a185-e3015b4f342e.PNG/r5_98_1994_1222_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg