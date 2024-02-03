Morgan Automotive Group Selects automotiveMastermind as its Data & Technology Partner

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — automotiveMastermind, part of S&P Global Mobility and the automotive industry’s trusted data and technology provider, and Morgan Automotive Group (Morgan), one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the nation, have formed a strategic partnership where Mastermind’s technology and data enrichment and Polk Automotive Solutions’ data services from S&P Global Mobility will be integrated into the operations at Morgan’s 73 dealerships throughout Florida.

Mastermind harnesses the power of predictive analytics to anticipate customer preferences, enabling dealers to redefine automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. Through this new partnership, Mastermind and Polk Automotive Solutions will serve as a data quality, enrichment and business intelligence resource for Morgan. Combining the power of Mastermind and Polk Automotive Solutions offerings will enable Morgan to access cleaner customer data and predictive analytics from within their Customer Data Platform (CDP) to enhance their operational systems, marketing strategies and improve the consumer experience at all Morgan dealerships.

“This partnership with automotiveMastermind and S&P Global Mobility better equips our marketing partners, marketing teams and dealer operators to execute the best possible consumer experience through our dealership network,” said Morgan Automotive Group COO Tom Moore. “Having clean data with Mastermind predictive analytics gives us a unique advantage to serve our customers with a personal touch.”

“We could not be more excited for this strategic partnership with Morgan Automotive Group and we are grateful for the trust they are instilling in us as their data and technology partner,” said automotiveMastermind’s CEO Matt Leone. “We look forward to working with this incredible dealer group to build on their established success by providing our data and predictions, in-market behavior insights, seamless integrations with other tech providers and new innovations that we introduce to Mastermind.”

“The collaboration with automotiveMastermind and Morgan Automotive Group highlights the strength of the S&P Global Mobility portfolio by leveraging the mutual strength of Polk Automotive Solutions’ data services and Mastermind’s predictive analytics,” said Joe Kyriakoza, vice president and general manager, Polk Automotive Solutions, S&P Global Mobility. “This partnership highlights the ability for S&P Global Mobility to accelerate complex automotive data initiatives.”

Visit automotiveMastermind.com to learn more or visit the automotiveMastermind team at Booth 2927W at the 2024 NADA Convention in Las Vegas, NV.

About automotiveMastermind

Founded in 2012, automotiveMastermind®, part of S&P Global Mobility, is the automotive industry’s trusted data and technology provider, driving value through actionable intelligence and personalized experiences. The company’s proprietary Mastermind solution uses the power of predictive analytics to enable retailers to connect with buyers and deliver an exceptional purchasing experience. Through a combination of behavioral predictive analytics, targeted marketing outreach and expert consulting, Mastermind empowers dealers and OEMs to deliver automotive retail sales by seamlessly blending data and intelligence with personalized insights. automotiveMastermind is headquartered in New York City. For more information, visit automotiveMastermind.com .

About S&P Global Mobility

S&P Global Mobility is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI). S&P Global is the world’s foremost provider of credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity and automotive markets.

About Morgan Automotive Group

Morgan Automotive Group is one of the largest automotive dealer groups in the nation, ranked #9 by Automotive News. The Tampa-based business has 73 dealerships across Florida representing 30 manufacturers including most domestics and imports, as well as luxury brands such as Porsche, Maserati and Lamborghini. Each dealership offers new, certified pre-owned and quality used vehicle sales, as well as vehicle parts, maintenance and repair services. The company’s famous slogan, “When You Make It Morgan, We Make It Happen” is the cornerstone philosophy for all of Morgan’s customer service and operations.

