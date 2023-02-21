MORGAN BROOK FARM Takes Wagyu Beef Sales Online: Farm-to-table quality via Ecommerce sales

Morgan Brook Farm announced today the launch of their ecommerce operation, allowing customers across the United States consumer market to enjoy the farm’s popular, high-quality Wagyu beef products. “We couldn’t be more thrilled that we’ll be able to share our most popular products with customers beyond the driving distance of our farm and retail operation,” said owner Jeff Hutchins. “In the next few years, we expect to double our capacity while maintaining the finest quality we are renowned for.”

Among the most sought-after meats in the world, Wagyu beef is known for its high quality, copious marbling, and healthy profile. Morgan Brook Farm produces some of the best Wagyu beef available by raising their cattle with special care and attention at their Vermont farm. Once you taste Wagyu, you’ll know there is no comparison to other types of beef.

Easy online shopping makes farm-to-table Wagyu beef accessible to those who want to turn an ordinary night into an exceptional dining event. With fast 2-day shipping and careful packaging, your Wagyu beef from Morgan Brook Farm arrives with maximum freshness.

“Best steaks I’ve ever had, hands down,” said customer Garry Smith in a Google review. Another customer, regional guide Spruce Peak, left this review: “The meats are absolutely outstanding and flavorful, great options from local Wagyu beef cattle.”

From their expert cuts of Porterhouse steak and Chuck-eye Delmonico to their popular ground beef, with easy-to-follow cooking suggestions, Morgan Brook Farm tends to their customers with the same care and concern they do with their Wagyu Beef cattle.

Wagyu cattle are Japanese beef cattle. Wagyu were historically hard-working draft cattle selected for their physical endurance. A unique gene in these cattle produces extra intramuscular fat cells, which we call marbling. The marbling provides a readily available energy source to the cattle as they work. It also creates unmatched flavor, juiciness, tenderness, and high levels of oleic acid in their meat; known to raise good cholesterol and promote heart health. Wagyu must be raised in a stress-free environment to “turn on” this unique gene.

Get the best Wagyu beef available for your next dinner and savor the moment with every bite.

About Morgan Brook Farm

Morgan Brook Farm raises Wagyu Beef cattle that produce some of the highest quality and healthiest beef available, turning an ordinary night into an exceptional dining event. On the 400-acre farm, Wagyu Beef cattle roam fields of fresh grass, enjoy waterfalls, and relax under Oak trees. The Butcher Barn is where customers can browse, purchase, and learn more about Wagyu Beef from veteran butchers, plus, enjoy fresh recipes from knowledgeable chefs. Fast online shopping makes delicious farm-to-table meals easy. Learn more at http://www.MorganBrookFarmVT.com.

