Morgan Wallen apologizes after arrest for public intoxication: ‘We didn’t mean any harm’

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested Saturday night in downtown Nashville and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct charges.

Police said Wallen got kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar and steakhouse on Lower Broadway at about 11 p.m. for “kicking glass items.” On the street, police said, he got into verbal fights with passersby while officers watched.

“Officers gave (Wallen) several opportunities to walk away with his friends, but he refused,” Wallen’s arrest warrant states.

Police arrested him, saying he was “a danger to himself and the public.”

Wallen, 27, responded to the charges Sunday afternoon, saying he went out in downtown Nashville with “a few old friends” Saturday.

“After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other,” he wrote on Twitter.

“We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” he added. “Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class.”

Wallen is scheduled to face the misdemeanor charges in court in July.

The singer/songwriter, known for his hits “Whiskey Glasses” and “Chasin’ You,” has also co-written songs for Jason Aldean and Kane Brown.

He was a contestant on TV’s “The Voice” in 2014.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Morgan Wallen apologizes after arrest, ejection from Kid Rock’s bar

