Morrison’s Teddy Sheean response on ‘wrong’ advice

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has responded to the embattled nephew of Ordinary Seaman Teddy Sheean, justifying his decision to refuse the war hero a posthumous Victoria Cross. In the letter, the Prime Minister cited the ruling of the 2011-2013 Defence Honours and Awards Appeals Tribunal that concluded Teddy Sheean not receive a VC. “The 2019 review by the Tribunal did not present any compelling new evidence that might support the reconsideration of the decision,” Mr Morrison said in the letter. State Veterans’ Affairs Minister Guy Barnett said this response by the PM was based on the “wrong” decision, given the 2019 tribunal’s recommendation to Defence Minister Linda Reynolds be that Teddy Sheean receive a VC. “The long and short of it is that the advice the Prime Minister has received from the Defence Department is wrong,” Mr Barnett said. “There’s now an opportunity based on that wrong advice to reconsider the matter and grant Teddy Sheean a Victoria Cross consistent with the unanimous decision of the tribunal.” Mr Barnett cited a statement from Chief of Navy Vice Admiral Michael Noonan in 2019, who said the independent tribunal was the “most appropriate decision-making body” to discern whether an individual’s gallantry was worthy of a VC. “The Chief of Navy was representing the Defence Department,” Mr Barnett said “It is quite clear the Defence Department were willing to support the tribunal as the decision-making body and now we’ve received advice based on the Defence Department saying it is inappropriate for Teddy Sheean to be granted a Victoria Cross – that advice is wrong,” Mr Barnett said. Mr Sheean’s nephew Garry Ivory said because of the growing flaws in the current decision, he felt this presented a new avenue to have the decision reversed.

