Mortgage Career Exchange is a game changer for mortgage professionals

BALTIMORE, Jan. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — A two-year run on mortgage financing, spurred by low interest rates and remote work has propelled the home mortgage industry to keep up with consumer demand. Even with rising interest rates on the horizon, banks, nonbank lenders and mortgage industry investors are likely to continue to see strong demand from the purchase market. The Mortgage Bankers Association December Mortgage Finance Forecast is expecting the industry to originate more than $2.5 trillion every year, for the next three years, which is over 40 percent higher than the annual average for the past decade.

The past two years of remote work and explosion of refinance volume spurred the most active hiring market the industry has ever seen. With companies doing their best to keep up with demand, they relied on a lot of external resources to grow their teams, but with mixed results. Decisions were made quickly by both candidates and companies; experience and expertise was overstated, corporate culture and vision was distorted, onboarding, training and development was lacking. With a litany of mergers and acquisitions and an overwhelmed workforce, good mortgage professionals have been looking for a new job or are out of work, while good mortgage operations have been searching for talent.

Completely aligned with the corporate mission of matching high quality candidates with high quality careers, Superus Careers differentiates itself from the mass confusion surrounding the surge in hiring these past two years. Backed with over 20 years of professional mortgage and staffing experience, the talent team has industry specific knowledge, and focuses on the needs of the client, as well as the candidate, to ensure not only technical qualifications are met, but that there is cultural alignment, as well.

This approach yields efficient, accurate matches, saving companies both time and money. By supporting their clients’ growth initiatives, Superus Careers mortgage clients can focus on their business initiatives. The candidate experience is untmatched. In depth industry and opportunity knowledge allow for meaningful exploration of candidates’ experience and career goals to ensure their career journey is aligned both personally and professionally.

For the Mortgage Professional, Superus Careers has opportunities with companies experiencing strategic growth, which offers long term stability and personal/professional career growth. These Professionals also have access to products, services and certifications to Enhance and Advance their mortgage career. An Anonymous Talent Showcase provides the ability to market professionals in a passive/non-intrusive way, empowering candidates to make informed decisions once a company expresses interest. Candidates can avoid the constant barrage of solicitations by unknowledgeable staffing firms for jobs or companies that don’t align with their goals, giving them the ability to research the company and take their time to make decisions while not under duress. Access to virtual mortgage career events, both broad and specific, provides another anonymous and passive alternative for candidates to meet the right companies with the opportunities that interest them.

With clients such as National Banks, Regional Credit Unions, National Home Builders and Nonbank Mortgage Lenders, a variety of companies await candidate exploration. Whether candidates are looking to break into the industry or are a seasoned veteran, if they are looking for remote, nationwide hybrid, or regional on-site positions, the Mortgage Career Exchange has opportunities for everyone.

Superus Careers CEO, Larry Silver, explained, “Our attention to detail and passion for results is why candidates and companies choose Superus Careers. Our depth of knowledge and commitment to the mortgage industry and the relationship connections we make between clients and candidates is what makes the Mortgage Career Exchange exceptional.”

Superus Careers ( superuscareers.com ) places talented professionals with exceptional organizations across the country. They are redefining recruiting by leveraging cutting-edge technology and business intelligence to guide personal relationships. This high-tech, high-touch approach yields efficient, accurate matches that focus on total alignment. Every candidate is technically qualified for the role, culturally aligned and ready to add value to the organization. When the right person is in the right role at the right company, everyone wins. Attention to detail and passion for results is what makes candidates and companies choose Superus Careers.

