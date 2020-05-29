Mortified Sunrise hosts BEG Sam Mac to stop his live viewer dance off as it goes off the rails

Jimmys Post

‘I don’t even know what to say’: Mortified Sunrise hosts BEG Sam Mac to stop his live viewer dance-off as it goes completely off the rails

By Chloe-lee Longhetti For Daily Mail Australia

Cheeky weatherman Sam Mac left the hosts of Sunrise completely mortified on Friday, after he held an unruly live viewer dance off on the show

The 38-year-old got some fans to bust some moves to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song Savage as part of a TikTok challenge, but things went haywire. 

At one point, Samantha Armytage and fill in host Matt Doran begged Sam to stop the bizarre segment as it went off the rails. 

One viewer danced around in a G-string one piece, another danced with a small crocodile, and one used a bizarre face filter that scared the hosts. 

Sam couldn’t get enough of the challenge, laughing and even telling producers to zoom into the woman wearing a bright green swimsuit. 

‘What is happening here? OMG, go to the bikini, go to the bikini, yeah that’s great, but there’s a bikini…. This is really hard to pick,’ he said as he tried to choose a winner.  

Sam had said that the contestants would be ‘judged on passion, vibe and ingenuity.’ 

As a man called Skip continued to pull a creepy face with his filter, the hosts yelled: ‘Stop, stop!’   

The winner of the challenge was a man called Shae from the ACT, who jumped into a lake in his underwear. 

Afterwards, Samantha admitted she was shocked from the whole segment and pulled a funny face, saying: ‘Sam, I don’t know what to say, everyone in the studio is like.’  

She then joked about how Sam kept wanting to see the viewer in the bikini. 

Matt also joked: ‘He said it five times with increased energy and sleaze!’

Samantha then told Sam that he looked like Colonel Sanders in his white suit and joked: ‘Colonel Sanders, keep that for your Friday night!’

Sam, who has just debuted his new romance with girlfriend Elle Whittaker, was appointed as Sunrise’s new weather presenter in January 2016.  

