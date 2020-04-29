Most Versatile Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away at 53, Leaves Fraternity in Tears –
One of the legendary actor , Irrfan Khan , passes away at the age of 53 . It’s the most disheartening news everyone got . He was admitted at Kokilaben Hospital , Mumbai . He was battling cancer since 3 years . It was yesterday , when he was under observation and was having colon infection . The Bollywood industry is deeply saddened by this shocking news .
His family has wife : Sutapa Sidkar, elder son : Babil Khan and younger son : Ayan Khan.
Many Bollywood celebs gave their heart-felt condolences towards the great actor .
Mr. Amitabh Bachchan bemoan Irrfan’s demise , ” just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..Prayers and duas“
Have a look at his tweet :
The ace director Shoojit Sircar wrote : “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”
Taapsee was heartbroken too as she tweeted, : “When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan”
Actor Parineeti wrote, “This hurts so much because he was the nicest, coolest guy! Every interaction with him was so memorable. Love you Irrfan Sir. You were a real fighter!! Love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan”
Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote her feeling : “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. “
Actor Akshay Kumar , also got shocked with the news of Irrfan’s demise and wrote : ” Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.”
Irrfan’s mother also passed away last Saturday at Jaipur and he was not able to visit there , due to lockdown in the nation. He was ailing since 3 years and even after that , he used to give his best , during acting and justify the character . His last was Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ opposite actor Kareena Kapoor.
We salute to this brave actor as he was so much motivated being in the middle of his severe conditions. It’s definitely a great loss to the film industry.