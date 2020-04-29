Most Versatile Actor Irrfan Khan Passes Away at 53, Leaves Fraternity in Tears 

One of the legendary actor , Irrfan Khan , passes away at the age of 53 . It’s the most disheartening news everyone got . He was admitted at Kokilaben Hospital , Mumbai . He was battling cancer since 3 years . It was yesterday , when he was under observation and was having colon infection . The Bollywood industry is deeply saddened by this shocking news .

His family has wife : Sutapa Sidkar, elder son : Babil Khan and younger son : Ayan Khan.

Many Bollywood celebs gave their heart-felt condolences towards the great actor .

Mr. Amitabh Bachchan bemoan Irrfan’s demise , ” just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news ..An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..Prayers and duas“

Have a look at his tweet :

T 3516 – .. just getting news of the passing of Irfaan Khan .. this is a most disturbing and sad news .. 🙏

An incredible talent .. a gracious colleague .. a prolific contributor to the World of Cinema .. left us too soon .. creating a huge vacuum ..

Prayers and duas 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 29, 2020

The ace director Shoojit Sircar wrote : “My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute.”

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Taapsee was heartbroken too as she tweeted, : “When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan”

When we thought nothing could make us feel worse,this happened. I think I will refuse to believe you are no more by watching all your work time n again n again n again. I have known you that way n shall continue to know you that way for ever. You ARE the best we have #IrrfanKhan — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) April 29, 2020

Actor Parineeti wrote, “This hurts so much because he was the nicest, coolest guy! Every interaction with him was so memorable. Love you Irrfan Sir. You were a real fighter!! Love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan”

Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

Words fail to describe my sense of shock and horror to learn about Irrfan Khan’s passing away. My prayers and deepest condolences are with the family at this grave hour. India’s lost one of her biggest icons today. Our world left for the poorer… #IrrfanKhan #Forever — Nimrat Kaur (@NimratOfficial) April 29, 2020

Actor Irrfan Khan Dies In Mumbai At 53. This is such a tragedy and heart. RIP Irfan sir. The industry has lost an exceptional artist and human. You will be so so missed . Spread the happiness in Heaven. https://t.co/smQygfHpMM — Ranganathan Madhavan (@ActorMadhavan) April 29, 2020

Can’t believe what’s happened. Still in shock. Honestly for me Irfan sir you were the benchmark for acting in our country.. so heartbreaking to hear this piece of news. May your soul rest in peace .. #IrrfanKhan 🙏🏻 — ARMAAN MALIK (@ArmaanMalik22) April 29, 2020

Gone too soon. Heartbroken for his family and for millions of his fans. Such a rare, genius actor.

This is a huge loss and only tells us that life is rarely fair. Rest in peace dear #IrrfanKhan … make the other side a better one! — Mini Mathur (@minimathur) April 29, 2020

An actor that every director wanted to work with. A human being that gave his best in every role. Indian film’s most succesful export to Hollywood. A man loved by all. Sad to see #IrrfanKhan leave us, after what we thought was suucesfull fight against cancer. God bess you Irfan . — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) April 29, 2020

Actor Priyanka Chopra wrote her feeling : “The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. “

The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues.. You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family. pic.twitter.com/vjhd5aoFhc — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) April 29, 2020

Actor Akshay Kumar , also got shocked with the news of Irrfan’s demise and wrote : ” Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time.”

Such terrible news…saddened to hear about the demise of #IrrfanKhan, one of the finest actors of our time. May God give strength to his family in this difficult time 🙏🏻 — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 29, 2020

Irrfan’s mother also passed away last Saturday at Jaipur and he was not able to visit there , due to lockdown in the nation. He was ailing since 3 years and even after that , he used to give his best , during acting and justify the character . His last was Homi Adajania’s ‘Angrezi Medium’ opposite actor Kareena Kapoor.

We salute to this brave actor as he was so much motivated being in the middle of his severe conditions. It’s definitely a great loss to the film industry.

source