Most viewed homes on Rightmove during lockdown include Primrose Hill mansion and lakeside manor

In need of some distraction right now? Then fix your eyes on these incredible multi-million-pound homes!

Stunning pictures have been released, taking you inside the most sought after properties on Rightmove right now.

The housing market is slowly reawakening with estate agents reporting a huge surge in demand after Ministers this week lifted a seven-week ban on house moves.

But with the coronavirus pandemic causing financial uncertainty, buyers are seeking discounts of up to 20 per cent on properties with experts warning of a ‘Mexican standoff’ between house hunters and sellers.

Despite the lockdown period expected to have a long-lasting affect on the housing market, it has not stopped people from window-shopping and gazing at their dream homes.

From an elegant London mansion nestled in one of the capital’s most desirable neighbourhoods to a Tudor-style home with a contemporary twist, here are the breathtaking properties that has caught everybody’s eye during lockdown.

The London Mansion

Price: £28.5M

Features: Wine cellar, Private movie theatre, Games room, Gym, Private Bar, Courtyard, Lift

Tucked away in arguably the trendiest and most upmarket area in London, this elegant eight-bedroom mansion is one of the most enchanting properties on offer in the capital right now.

Situated opposite Primrose Hill Park and just a short stroll from the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground and Abbey Road studios, this voguish London hangout comes complete with a cosy private movie theatre, a large games room, a modern gym, its very own private bar and a cellar grand enough for even the most ardent of wine enthusiasts.

It also features a lift serving all floors, a large personal dressing room, a stunning principal bedroom suite and a charming courtyard perfect for relaxing with a book or chilling out listening to some music after a long day’s graft. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this property comes with a mammoth price tag and will cost you £28.5m to move in!

This stunning £28.5m London mansion nestled by Primrose Hill Park is one of the most viewed properties on Rightmove now

There is even a private lift inside the property to take guests on to all floors

One of the modern properties’ unique features is that it comes complete with a grand wine cellar

Thought that was amazing? Check out this cosy private theatre it also boasts perfect for kicking back and watching a film

Pictured here is one of the eight bedrooms inside the mansion

The property also features this stylish, modern-feel shower room

A pool table is pictured inside the property’s inviting games room

The Lakeside Home

Price: £2.85m

Features: Stunning lakeside views, Pristine garden, Boathouse and Jetty

Pine Ridge is a magnificent picturesque waterside property tucked away on the edge of Lake Windermere.

The home’s idyllic location, boasting serene views of the surrounding natural beauty, is matched by a pristine garden that gently slopes towards a boathouse and a jetty.

If you’re after peace and tranquility, this beautiful lakeside home ticks all the boxes. You’ll need splash the cash though with this luxury five-bedroom property setting you back a cool £2.85m.

This stunning photo captures perfectly all the natural beauty surrounding this luscious waterside property

There is a sweet dining space complete with great outdoor views

Just look at the view! A nice cosy and relaxing place to soak in your surroundings

These breathtaking views of Lake Windermere can be taken in from the balcony

It also boasts an impressively-sized pristine sloping garden at the back

The house comes with its own boathouse and jetty (pictured)

The Tudor-Style House

Price: £3.95m

Features: Indoor swimming pool, Private cinema room, Backs onto a golf course, Triple garage with apartment

Standing in private landscaped gardens adjoining Alwoodley Golf Course, this seven-bedroom Tudor-style home boasts an indoor swimming pool and private cinema room.

This outstanding family home has been exquisitely fitted bespoke interiors and has been designed to incorporate a vast array of modern features including Crestron home automation, Lutron lighting and an advanced security system with CCTV.

There is also a spacious master suite fit for a king and a large open garden featuring a play area for children. The property also boasts a triple garage with an apartment above and is on the market for just under £4m.

This magnificent Tudor-style house in Leeds is on the market for just under £4m

Inside is a spacious and attractive master bedroom

There is also a modern and open-plan kitchen complete with an island

Fancy a quick dip? No problem as this house also features an indoor swimming pool

It has a nicely laid out modern bathroom as well

There is a lovely sitting area to kick back and watch TV

Outside in the back garden there is also a nice space to entertain guests

The Fairytale Castle

Price: £3.5m

Features: Swimming pool, Grand entrance hallway, Relaxation and Spa room, Cinema Room

A six-bedroom detached house nestled at the top of a hill in Alderley Edge, Cheshire looks like a castle straight out of a fairytale.

The luxurious £3.5 million property contains three floors spread between two towers featuring an enormous master suite and a swimming pool which used to be a moat.

There is a relaxation and spa room as well as a cinema room and the property, which is full of charm and character, also features medieval arched double doors welcoming guests to a grand entrance hallway with a breathtaking drop chandelier.

This unique Cheshire castle contains three floors spread between two towers and is on the market for offers over £3.5m

The property has a lot of character and also features medieval arched double doors

This fairytale castle also boasts a sizeable swimming pool which used to be a moat

A grand entrance hallway with a breathtaking drop chandelier greets guests as they enter

A spacious contemporary style bathroom has been fitted inside the property

There is a large spa and relaxation room inside this property