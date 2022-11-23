MotaMeet, the New Social App Re-Defining the Way People Connect

DENVER, Nov. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — MotaMeet, the social network for meeting new friends online, is now available to download for $4.99 a month!

In today’s day and age, it can be a challenge to meet new people. The average person could go to a new place every day, but it is not always easy to strike up a conversation with someone new. This is where Motameet comes in! Motameet is redefining and reimagining the way that social apps work, being the first app of its kind that uses this unique interest-influenced algorithm to make friend-making easier than before.

MotaMeet is a new social app that helps people connect with others who have similar interests. It is easy to use and it is available to download now. Simply create an account, select your interests (Motas) and MotaMeet will instantly find people based on your profile that you can start chatting with. Utilize filters to narrow or expand your audience to make finding friends easier than ever before!

Who Is MotaMeet For?

Motameet is made for everyone, simply pick your passion and find your people. The app makes it easy and fun to connect with others who share similar interests or Motas. Whether you are looking to find a new hiking partner or just someone to chat with, MotaMeet makes it easy to connect with people who share your interests.

With Motameet, you can also create your own groups and events within your area for those that share your interests! Wanting to start a local book club? Or maybe a Volleyball group that plays on Mondays? You can find your crew on Motameet. You can even set up local fundraisers, events, or experiences with people within the area so you can make friends and make money with Motameet!

How MotaMeet Works

MotaMeet users filter by interest, not pictures, making MotaMeet the perfect app for making friends, not dates. MotaMeet users choose from thousands of “Motas”, or interests, such as activities, games, languages, hobbies, and much more to match with others. Users can also adjust a variety of filters such as age range, gender, proximity, and, of course, specific interests.

What’s more, users are able to create events based on their passions and share their knowledge and experience with others. Create a weekly online “yoga class” with MotaMeet, make money, and make friends with MotaMeet — it is all possible. From passion to profit you can find it on MotaMeet.

Additionally, MotaMeet is safe and secure, and it is easy to use. Motameet is gaining new users every day so don’t miss out on forming meaningful connections on Motameet! Motameet is raising the bar for apps used to find friends, so don’t miss out and download on both the App store and Google Play today!

For more information on how MotaMeet works, visit https://www.motameet.com/how-it-works .

About MotaMeet:

Available for both iOS and Android, MotaMeet is a brand-new mobile app that makes it easy to find new friends and meet like-minded individuals. Signing up for MotaMeet is easy and fast — users represent themselves with symbols and there are no long paragraphs to fill out. MotaMeet is a flat fee of $4.99 a month — no hidden costs. Get unlimited matching, unlimited messaging, and no bots sending fake messages.

With MotaMeet, users can easily filter new contacts by interest so that they can join other hobbyists, join a recreational sports team, start a club, or just expand their circle of friends in their area. Learn more about MotaMeet at https://www.motameet.com/about-us .

MotaMeet is now available on the App Store and Google Play. Download the MotaMeet app for just $4.99 a month and start meeting new friends! MotaMeet — Pick Your Passion, Find Your People.

Contact the MotaMeet team at https://www.motameet.com/contact-us if you have any questions.

