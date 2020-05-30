Mother considers returning to webcam modelling after having her hours cut at work

A mother who recently had her hours cut at work has sparked a heated debate about whether working as a webcam model to make ends meet is ‘anti-feminist’.

Writing anonymously on British parenting site Mumsnet, the woman – who describes herself as a ‘radical feminist’ – explained she’s considering returning to camgirling because she can make ‘hundreds’ in just one day.

She told how the job leaves her feeling ‘sick and empty’, and questioned whether doing it would be ‘unethical’ due to her strong views of feminism – but admitted she needs the money to look after her child.

Responses to the post were divided, with some claiming feminism is about choice – while others argued there are other types of work or benefits which she could apply for.

The woman revealed she worked as a webcam model in the past, when she was desperate for money to pay her bills and feed her family.

Asking for a feminist perspective, she wrote: ‘So in the past when I needed money I would do webcam modelling/camshows/whatever you want to call it. I could make decent money from it and also get items bought for me from my Amazon wishlist.

‘During the time I would become really uncomfortable with it, disturbed and disgusted by the men etc, I would feel so sick and empty after a while.

‘I’m a radical feminist and don’t believe things should be like this whatsoever, but my hours were recently cut at work and I simply need the money, the times in the past were due to being desperate for money for rent, food, bills and necessities.

‘It makes more money than any job I can do, at my job I get £8.71 per hour but an hour of cam modelling can make hundreds on a good day plus collecting fans which gives the opportunity of additional money and gifts.

‘It’s going to make me feel like s***, also I feel like I’m letting women down by choosing to be part of this and to serve men who are disgusting people. But at the same time I need money for me and my kid. I just wonder if it’s unethical from a feminist point of view to do this.’

A stream of responses attempted to reassure the woman that being a feminist is about having choices and that no one would judge her decision.

One person wrote: ‘Whatever you decide, you are absolutely not letting other women down. Remember things like the power imbalance in society, the men who use the services are the ones who need to perform a moral examination. I can totally understand the soul searching, this must be a really hard situation to be in. My suggestion would be, only for your wellbeing – can you consider any alternatives?’

Another said: ‘So many judgy f****** here. I used to do webcam work, found it quite empowering taking money from creeps who are so desperate for conversation that they’ll literally pay you for your time.

‘Only you can decide but it doesn’t make you any less feminist and participating in the industry consensually doesn’t devalue your morals and honestly anyone judging you for this can f*** off.

‘As you’ll probably be aware you can block certain countries from viewing your content on most platforms. Do what you want, look after yourself. You’re not signing a contract, so if it makes you feel bad then stop.’

Others argued the mother can’t be considered a ‘radical feminist’ if she participates in webcam modelling and suggested that she consider other streams of income.

‘So get a second job doing something other than sex work? It’s a broad spectrum, it’s not just a case of sex work or nothing. Go do some courier work or something, stop pretending that you have no options,’ one wrote.

Another added: ‘I hate to be the one to break it to you – but getting your Jack and Danny out for old men on camera doesn’t make you a “radical feminist”.’

And one wrote: ‘You obviously don’t have radical feminist views. I couldn’t care less what people choose to do but don’t make pathetic excuses for it. If it would make you feel s*** then don’t do it.’