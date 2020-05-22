Jimmys Post

Eye don’t think she’ll thank you for that: Mother cures her lockdown boredom by drawing eyebrows on her two-month-old daughter’s face

  • Morgan Rose, 28, from Oregon, U.S, drew eyebrows on her two-month-old baby
  • Mother shared the hilarious video of her baby, Leighton Mae Rose, on Tik Tok 
  • Clips of Leighton and her brows have been viewed more than 80,000 times
By Lydia Catling For Mailonline

In a bid to cure her coronavirus lockdown boredom one mother got artistic with a makeup pencil and drew a variety of eyebrows on her two-month-old baby. 

Morgan Rose, 28, from Oregon, U.S, shared a series of videos on Tik Tok showing off her daughter, Leighton Mae Rose, with drawn-on brows. 

The baby, whose expressions suggest she is less than impressed by her makeover, sported several eyebrow designs. 

In the mini makeovers the mother drew some thin diagonal lines which made the two-month-old look devilish, as well as thicker but shorter ones which the baby seemed a little more pleased with. 

Morgan said: ‘I saw something similar years ago and in trying to have fun with my family we thought it would be funny to see the expressions she makes paired with the brows!

‘Since TikTok became the thing to do during quarantine we decided to make a video of it.’

Morgan Rose, who drew her daughter’s brows on using a NYX eyebrow pencil, said she has not read the comments on the videos for mental health reasons

To create the looks she used the NYX professional makeup micro brow pencil in an ash brown shade. 

But Morgan has said she mental health reasons she has avoided looking at the comments since her video went viral because ‘people can be so cruel’.

‘We are thankful for our beautiful daughter and the ability to have fun and create and share to brighten other people’s days. I love to make other people smile,’ she added.

The hilarious clip has been viewed more than 80,000 times.     

