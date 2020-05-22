Mother is slammed for making 40 sandwiches in one evening and freezing them

An Australian mother has been slammed by parents for making 40 sandwiches for school lunches and freezing them, with many claiming the bread will be ‘tasteless’ by the time her children eat them.

The woman, who shared her lunchbox tactic because she wanted advice on freezing methods, said that preparing a fortnight’s worth of sandwiches saved her time in the long run.

‘The kids take them out in the morning and put them in their sandwich boxes and the sandwich bag goes back into the freezer ready to be used again (to stay environmentally friendly and cost effective),’ she said.

The sandwiches are filled with ham, cream cheese, plum jam and Vegemite because she likes to ‘keep it simple’ in the kitchen.

The woman said that preparing a fortnight’s worth of sandwiches saved her time in the long run (pictured are the sandwiches in the freezer)

While the savvy mum was largely congratulated for coming up with such a time-saving method, some were at odds over the need to freeze such a large batch and others said it was ‘lazy’.

‘I would never eat a frozen sandwich. That’s gross,’ said one reply.

‘I’m with you guys! I wouldn’t want to eat a frozen sandwich so wouldn’t make one for my kids. It takes a minute to make a sandwich,’ said another.

A third added: ‘My mum used to make frozen peanut butter sandwiches when I was a kid so I will admit now those sandwiches were binned every day at school’.

Others said that so long as they are thawed out for a few hours they don’t taste any different, and the ‘negative comments were uncalled for’.

This isn’t the first time an Aussie parent has confessed to freezing lunchbox food (stock image)

This isn’t the first time an Aussie parent has shared this trick, with a Queensland mother saying she spends one full evening a month batch preparing ham and cheese wraps for her son to enjoy.

The woman, who talked about her method on Facebook in 2019, said that as a full time worker life can get ‘crazy’ and this is an easy way to stay on top of freezer stock.

‘His favourite are ham and cheese wraps. They freeze really well and can then go straight from the freezer to the toasted sandwich maker for those rushed mornings and evenings,’ she wrote at the time.

A mother revealed she spends one full evening a month to batch prepare delicious ham and cheese wraps for her son to enjoy in the morning or as an afternoon snack

Occasionally the mother said she replaces ham with a sausage cut in half with BBQ sauce and cheese, but her son prefers the ham combination

How do you keep meals fresh when meal prepping? * Protein must be cooked well done * Ensure food is covered in the refrigerator * Place a small square of paper towel inside your salad container to keep greens fresh all week * Add water to your carrot and celery stick containers to keep them hydrated and crunchy * Lightly spray avocado with cooking oil before refrigerating * Hot food must be cool before refrigeration and all food must stay refrigerated until you are ready to eat (as it is only safe to reheat food once) * Do not add salt or dressing to your salads until ready to consume * Milk added to your overnight oats must completely cover fruit

Others agreed that the individually wrapped sandwiches would make for the perfect pick-me-up when you’re running behind schedule.

Occasionally the mother said she replaces ham with a sausage cut in half with BBQ sauce and cheese, but her son prefers the ham combination.

‘I’ve seen this with al-foil instead of a zip lock bag. Straight from the freezer to the sandwich press, and they said there was no need for cleaning the appliance,’ someone added helpfully.

Another woman said she wraps hers in baking paper so she can put it straight in the toaster ready to be eaten on the go.