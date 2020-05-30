Mother-of-seven says boozy nights with pals are more important than getting kids to school on time

Constance Hall is urging fellow mothers to enjoy boozy evenings with their friends on weeknights – because ‘me time’ is more important than doing the dishes and making sure your children are on time for school.

The mummy blogger, 36, from Perth, Australia, shared a lengthy post on Facebook advocating taking some time out to relax rather than worrying about making sure the house is in order.

Mother-of-seven Constance said she’d decided to ‘practice what she preaches’ when she was asked to join a friend for a drink on a school night last week – and left her husband Denim to pick up the slack.

She recalled: ‘I had the kids with me, they played lord of the flies and went feral with my mates kid while her and I chatted and laughed and had a great time. F*** dinner I thought, f*** the house work, f*** it all I’m having “me time”.

‘So I messaged Denim that I wouldn’t be home in time to make dinner and he would have to.’

Constance told how she arrived home at 7pm to find the house was ‘a mess’, with a pile of washing up after Denim used ‘every dish in the kitchen’ to cook a roast dinner.

The couple argued over housework which resulted in her storming to bed, telling him to put their fifth child Raja to bed, and both were ‘too p***** off’ to make school lunches for the following day.

In the morning Constance said she was woken up by her daughter ‘yelling’ – after sleeping in until 8:30am.

She then raced around trying to make 10 sandwiches ‘with the crusts cut off’ for the children and getting them dressed before dropping them off for school 30 minutes late.

Despite the stressful morning, Constance said her boozy evening the night before was ‘worth it’ – after her friend texted her to say how good it was to catch up and let their children ‘play fight’ together without being on a strict schedule.

‘It would have been so easy for me to say “f*** it” it’s just too hard, taking me time makes the wheels fall off,’ she wrote.

‘It was worth it…. and I’ll keep doing it. It’s what life’s about. Who gives a s*** if the kids are late and the dishes are f*****, this is life.

‘But I want you to know I understand. I understand why you might read my words about going out, doing something for yourself and thinking… “it’s all too hard”.

‘Because it is f****** hard, especially when it feels like your whole life is a game of catch up.

‘The kids won’t remember getting to school late or a hectic as f*** morning. But they will remember playing lord of the flies with their friends to the soundtrack of mums laughter all afternoon.’

Her post attracted more than 15,000 reactions and over 1,300 comments, with many fellow mothers praising her attitude – especially during the current lockdown in the UK.

One wrote: ‘This is joyous to read. We’re still in lockdown in the UK but I can’t b***** wait to take me kids to my friends houses and let them run wild while we drink wine and chat and let the world carry on around us.’

Another commented: ‘Well done Constance Hall you did the right thing. I’ve learnt from this lockdown in England when it’s over I’m gonna f*** off the washing up and go spend time with people I love.’

And a third revealed: ‘As a teacher, being late for school is the least of my worries!

‘Are my babies (students) fed, watered, happy and safe when they get there? THAT’S what matters. And happy mamas = happy babas. So ease up on yourselves, mamas. You’re doing the most important work there is.’