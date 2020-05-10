Mother-of-two, 24, reveals how she fitted a soap dispenser from eBay

A mother-of-two has revealed how she fitted a soap dispenser inside the extra hole in her sink – and cleaning enthusiasts have praised the hack as ‘life-changing.’

Chloe Lee, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, took to UK Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It Facebook page and told how she came across a TikTok video which demonstrated how to hold a soap dispenser in the ‘pointless circle’ in your sink to avoid having bottles on display.

The compartment is an extra tap placement found in many sinks if people want to put their tap on the opposite side – and Chloe realised she could make use out of it.

The savvy homeowner purchased a soap dispenser from eBay costing £6.99 which she fitted inside the sink and filled with washing-up liquid.

Chloe Lee, 24, from Ashton-under-Lyne, explained how the compartment is an extra tap placement (pictured) found in many sinks if people want to put their tap on the opposite side

Chloe fitted her £6.99 soap dispenser from eBay (left), before filling it up with washing up liquid (right)

And Chloe revealed how washing-up has never been easier after she shared the smart sink hack on the social media group on May 6.

Alongside a series of photos, she penned: ‘I saw a video of someone showing this trick on Tik Tok and bought the soap dispenser from eBay for just £6.99 and it fits in my sink perfectly.

‘I decided to get one because it was genius and I knew it would make my life so much easier, and it has done!’

‘It was so easy to fit as well and much easier than I thought.’

The mother-of-two posted the revelation to the UK Mrs Hinch Made Me Do It Facebook page on May 6 (pictured)

Chloe (pictured) said: ‘I decided to get one because it was genius and I knew it would make my life so much easier, and it has done!’

Writing on the Facebook page, she continued: ‘Please tell me I’m not the only one that didn’t know this. I hate the fact my washing up liquid is always on show.

‘Seen a video last week of a man removing that pointless circle from his sink and adding a soap dispenser!

‘Was so easily pleased so I ordered one the little things that make us happy!’

The post has since received more than 900 likes with 440 comments as people praised her for the smart soap dispenser trick – with one claiming ‘you’ve changed my life!’

A second wrote: ‘I’ve just ran downstairs to look and got giddy when I realised I had one,’ while a third added: ‘Never seen one before but what a great idea! Ordered one this morning.’

Writing on the Facebook page, Chloe (pictured) asked if she was the only one who didn’t know about the hack

After making the discover, Chloe purchased a £6.99 soap dispenser from eBay to fit into the extra hole on her sink (pictured)