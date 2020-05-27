Mother trapped outside house as twin girls, 3, died in fire

A house inferno that left twin girls dead started when they removed a protective grill from a log fire, before the back door was sealed shut by the ferocity of the blaze.

Aisha and Lailani Ford, three, were found holding hands after flames engulfed their family’s home in Batlow, southern New South Wales, on May 18.

Investigators found the little girls had accidentally removed a protective grill from a fireplace while playing, which later sparked the deadly blaze.

Their mother Tanyka Ford, 29, and five-year-old brother Dominic were forced to watch in horror as the fire took hold, unable to save the twins.

Twin sisters Aisha and Lailani Ford (pictured) died in a horrific house fire at Batlow in NSW on May 18

The blaze locked their mother Tanyka (pictured) outside and sealed the door shut, leaving them trapped inside as the blaze took over

The girls had deadbolted the front door when Ms Ford stepped outside to throw away a pillow which caught alight from a log fire in the front room.

The fire became so ferocious it forced the back door closed, as Ms Ford desperately tried to bash it down.

Emergency services arrived and eventually forced their way inside the home, but it was too late to save Aisha and Lailani.

The sisters, who died from smoke inhalation, were found unconscious and holding hands in the front room.

A post mortem found the girls had removed a protective grill from the fireplace and set fire to flammable material while their mother Tanyka was locked outside the home (pictured)

Superintendent Bob Noble told The Daily Telegraph detectives believe the twins deaths were the result of misadventure.

‘At this stage it appeared the death of the twins was the result of misadventure, the flames were so strong they blocked the front door shut and Ms Ford was unable to get back inside,’ he said.

‘There was highly flammable material in the house, as there are in most houses, and the fire spread quickly.’

Ms Ford has been interviewed by police twice and is receiving counselling and support after the tragedy.

The sisters (pictured) were found unconscious and holding hands in the front room by emergency services

Superintendent Noble said the incident is reminder for parents to always watch their children to prevent the chance of a tragic accident.

‘You’ve got to remain very vigilant but you don’t have eyes in the back of your head,’ he said.

‘And you can’t be with them 24/7, you can be as careful as you like but sometimes all it takes is a minute for things to go wrong. That appears to be the tragedy here.’

Ms Ford said she ‘hated herself’ for being unable to save the toddlers.

‘I miss you more than words can describe right now I’m absolutely gutted and hate myself for not being able to help more,’ she said.

‘Sadly as much as I pray nothing I say or do can bring back my babies,’ she said.

‘The pain is unbearable.’