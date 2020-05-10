Mother’s Day 2019: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica Fernandes – a lot at mommies of top TV stars | Bollywood Life

From showering us with unconditional love to being the biggest rock of our lives, no one can replace a mother. Today, it is Mother’s Day and an occasion to make our mommies feel a little special. Let us take a look at some pictures of our top TV celebs with their darling moms on this day. Though they might be working round-the-clock, most of them dedicate their off days to their families. They attribute their successes to these strong women who are their backbone. Here is a look at celebs with their mothers… Also Read – Vivek Dahiya gives us a sneak peek into his favourite corner of his new home [Exclusive]

Divyanka’s mom Neelam Tripathi is as much adored as her daughters. The lady is learning Bharatnatyam at her age and is a source of inspiration to her kids. Divyanka attributes her success to her middle-class upbringing and value system.

Priyank Sharma

The actor comes from an affluent family of Delhi. He is a self-confessed mamma’s boy. Priyank’s mom won everyone’s hearts on Bigg Boss 11 and was seen in Kitchen Champion too.

Surbhi Chandna

The actress lives in Powai with her parents. Her mom, Shashi Chandna often shares glimpses of her life with Surbhi and her sister, Pranavi. From holidays together to dining out, mom-daughter share a wonderful bond.

Shaheer Sheikh

Another self-confessed momma’s boy, Shaheer dotes on his parents. They live in Bhaderwah, Jammu but are now in Mumbai with their son. Like every mom, she too wants to see Shaheer settled with a lovely girl.

Shivangi Joshi

A very active lady, Shivangi Joshi’s mom has been very supportive of her daughter. Coming from Dehradun, Shivangi has made her mark in Mumbai. Her mom is often seen on the sets and at award functions.

Ssharad Malhotra

The actor’s parents live in Kolkata but were in Mumbai of late for his wedding. By settling down with Ripci Bhatia, he has made his mother truly happy.

Vikas and Siddharth Gupta

Both the brothers are complete mamma’s boys. Vikas credits his mom for all his success in life. Sharda Gupta is as emotional as her son and says she is a very lucky mom. They hail from Dehradun and have gone through a lot together. Their bond is adorable and he calls her Guchipoo.

Erica Fernandes

The actress’ mom Lavina Fernandes is a strong and independent lady. She has worked in Air India and Bank Of America. She has supported her daughter throughout and both mom-beti are gorgeous.

Nakuul Mehta

The handsome actor comes from an illustrious lineage. His father Pratap Singh Mehta is a veteran of the Indo-Pak war. Here is a family pic and we can see that Nakuul has inherited his mom’s eyes and smile.

Hina Khan

The actress is born into a Kashmiri Muslim family. Hina is very attached to her family and loves to make them happy. Like every kid, Hina too gets scolded for things like keeping her room untidy.

Mouni Roy

The Naagin actress comes from Cooch Behar, West Bengal. She is very attached to her mom. This is a beautiful picture of the two.

