Mother’s Day 2020: Amyra Dastur shares how she learned to stand up against domestic abuse from her mother | Bollywood Life

Our first teacher is our mother and she’ll remain our teacher till the very end. So, on the occasion of Mother’s Day, where everyone has been sharing what their mother means to them and how they’ve turned out a better person because of their mother, Bollywood and South actress Amyra Dastur, too, has spoken about about two very important things she has learned from her mother — gender equality and standing up against domestic abuse, and she has come out strongly on both topics, especially with a surge in the number of cases of violence against women during the ongoing lockdown. Also Read – Made in China movie review: Like a typical Chinese product, Rajkummar Rao’s dramedy has its perks, but they aren’t long-lasting

Opening up on the same to Bombay Times, Amyra Dastur said, “Ever since I was a kid, my mother always stressed on the point that I need to be financially independent and never rely on anyone for security or wealth. I never understood why she was so insistent on this until I began growing up and seeing the way women in India are treated. One would think it’s only in the lower classes, but abuse is everywhere. We live in a society where a couple of slaps aren’t considered abuse. Where a husband has a right to control his wife and that non-consensual sex isn’t considered rape if you’re married. I’ve even read stories where men have beaten their wives to death during this lockdown. I feel strongly about it because I’ve been brought up by a strong mother and I have strong sisters who’ve helped abused women. At our home in Khandala, my mother has only employed women whose husbands are abusive alcoholics. She makes sure they earn enough to leave those men or that they have a place to go when things at home are unbearable.” Also Read – Amyra Dastur on Prassthanam: It’s not an OTT masala film and has a good story with a relevant message

Well, Amyra’s mother has certainly imparted some invaluable lessons to her — lessons we hope all mothers raise their kids with. Also Read – Prassthanam Dil Dariyan song: Ankit Tiwari’s impressive vocals will make this song a hot favourite

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.