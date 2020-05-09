Mother’s Day 2020: From Kareena Kapoor to Malaika Arora, meet the yummy mummies of B-town! | Bollywood Life

This Sunday will be a special one… it’s Mother’s Day! The role of the mother is perhaps the most important one as they essentially shape the future. And the same applies to celeb moms too, who along with looking after their kids, also have a career to tend to. As opposed to earlier, when actresses used to ‘settle down’ post marriage, Indian actresses too are making a comeback post motherhood with their gorgeous and toned frames, refined sense of style and a serious ability to shine. This list of hot celeb mommies includes Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Genelia D’Souza, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Twinkle Khanna and Sushmita Sen. Also Read – #20YearsOfKandukondainKandukondain: Did you know Rajiv Menon narrated the script of the film to Thala Ajith in hospital?

Being a tinsel town mommy is not a cakewalk. Looking pretty, doling out styles and handling motherhood all the time is pretty much an inseparable part of their dynamic job description. Quintessentially, Mother’s Day is when we show our appreciation towards mothers and mother figures. We, too, would like to pay an ode to the stylish mommies of tinsel town. Flipping back into shape post motherhood, these celeb mommies set a million hearts aflutter with their sense of style, perfectly in sync with their radiant appearances. Without much ado, let’s delve more into the post-motherhood looks of the hot mommies from tinsel town! Also Read – Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya’s daughter, Aaradhya’s special tribute, to COVID-19 fighters is amazing — view pic

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan posts throwback pictures with Chintu Uncle, says, she is heartbroken

Fashioning the baby bump in a never-seen-before avatar and championing the cause of working mothers, Kareena Kapoor Khan went on to bust one pregnancy myth after another. Making daring fashion choices by stepping out in style on numerous occasions after giving birth to Taimur Ali Khan Pataudi, Bebo shut all naysayers by turning showstopper for ace designer, Anita Dongre, at the grand finale of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2017. She has also been fulfilling her professional commitments for brand endorsements, chilling with her girl gang and letting her hair down with hubby, Saif Ali Khan, and BFF, Karan Johar. Slaying styles that make us fall in love with her more than ever, Kareena Kapoor Khan, in tandem with her stylist Tanya Ghavri and Mohit Rai certainly courts attention each time she steps out.

Malaika Arora

There’s absolutely a plausible reason why Malaika Arora Khan is a style icon. In tandem with her stylist, Maneka Ramsinghani, Malaika Arora Khan goes about slaying styles every time she steps out. A model, actor and dancer, Malaika Arora Khan makes everyone drool with her toned physique coupled with a striking face. Redefining the 40s as the new 20s, Malaika Arora Khan’s epic style moments will leave you dazzled beyond wits.

Karisma Kapoor

The once-upon-a-time reigning diva of tinsel town, Karisma Kapoor is a mother to two kids – daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. Karisma Kapoor’s comeback flick, Dangerous Ishq may have sunk without a trace but Lolo has been in the limelight with her stylish outings with sister and the girl gang. Currently dabbling in brand endorsements, Karisma Kapoor’s sense of style is contemporary and sets the pace for many to follow.

Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh

Mother to Riaan and Rahyl Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza Deshmukh married her co-star and actor Riteish Deshmukh in what can easily be termed to be a fairytale wedding. Currently enjoying motherhood with occasional brand endorsements, the bubbly actress, with her cute looks, impish smile and an affable charm still an enjoys an immense fan following. Flaunting the baby bump like her contemporaries, Genelia is certainly a lady to reckon with.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Turning a deaf ear to all the flak for her maternity weight gain, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, mother to Aaradhya Bachchan has elegantly set the ball rolling with her appearances at the Cannes International Film Festival with critics fumbling for words. Being a hands-on mother, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s style game is demure with a liking for ethnic designer ensembles. But she set the temperatures soaring with her role of the mature and sensual poetess, Saba Taliyar Khan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that garnered rave reviews from the critics and audience alike. Slated to blaze the red carpet yet again at the Cannes this year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan enjoys a numero uno position in being the most #BeautifulMommy.

Madhuri Dixit Nene

The Dhak Dhak girl, mother to two sons, Raayan and Arin is not a novice to the changing face of Indian fashion. Keeping the audience glued to her silver screen stint, Madhuri Dixit Nene, with her million dollar smile and easy demeanor, has been always a delight to watch.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Being the fittest mommy in town, Shilpa Shetty Kundra may have taken a break from Bollywood but she makes heads turn with her towering and lithe frame, fabulous style game and an easy charm. Mother to Viaan Kundra, Shilpa Shetty keeps her fans regaled on social media with her style moves as she goes about with her brand endorsements and her stint as a celeb judge on the silver screen.

Twinkle Khanna

Mrs. Funnybones is one witty lady! Twinkle Khanna’s take on some of the viral social issues is often thought provoking and the lady has also been keeping up with the latest style moves with her appearances. Her personal sense of style is highlighted by breezy and comfortable yet chic ensembles. Mother to Aarav and Nitara, Twinkle Khanna confessed to being a terrible actor on the show and won a million hearts with her spontaneous wit and a refined sense of style.

Sushmita Sen

Another diva who proves that age is just a number, the former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen is quite a sorted lady! Busting stereotypes and raising the bar at a much younger age, Sushmita Sen’s firm resolve to adopt children was a rare dream and materialised quite in the form of her daughters, Renee and Alisah. A strict yet doting mother, Sushmita Sen bid adieu to films and has been dabbling in full-time motherhood and part-time brand endorsements. She has also been sparking off fitness goals and making us swoon with her awesome pictures on Instagram.

Well, these stylish mommies of tinsel town certainly make us wonder in amazement – How do they do it all?

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.