Mother’s Day 2020: How the teacher Anna Jarvis dedicated this day to mothers around the world

Mother’s Day is celebrated every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on May 10. The woman behind Mother’s Day was Anna Jarvis, a school teacher. Although Anna is known as the reason why Mother’s Day is celebrated, she died protesting it after the day started to become too commercialised.

The origin of Mother’s Day

On her mother’s second death anniversary (who had died in 1905), Anna Jarvis had bought 500 white carnations for a memorial service she was organising in her hometown in West Virginia. Her mother, Ann Reeves Jarvis had been a peace activist, and she campaigned so that her mother’s death anniversary could be recognised as a holiday all over America, known as Mother’s Day. Ann Jarvis had taken care of wounded soldiers in the American Civil War and had created Mother’s Day Work Clubs to tackle people’s health issues.

It was in 1914 that US President Woodrow Wilson signed a proclamation which said that the second Sunday of May shall be a national holiday to honour mothers.

Famous quotes

Here are some of the most famous quotes on Mother’s, which you can also share with your friends and family:

I remember my mother’s prayers and they have always followed me. They have clung to me all my life- Abraham Lincoln

A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them- Victor Hugo

Mama was my greatest teacher, a teacher of compassion, love and fearlessness. If love is sweet as a flower, then my mother is that sweet flower of love- Stevie Wonder

My mother is a walking miracle- Leonardo DiCaprio

Motherhood is… difficult and… rewarding- Gloria Estefan

I was always at peace because of the way my mom treated me- Martina Hingis

I got to grow up with a mother who taught me to believe in me- Antonio Villaraigosa

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter