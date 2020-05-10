Mother’s Day 2020: How to improve your child’s immunity with micronutrients

Have you ever felt scared about your child catching a cold or getting a fever? It is a devastating moment for a parent and we all try to avoid such situations as much as we can. Especially in these times, when we are amid a global pandemic. For parents, keeping their children healthy and strong is more important than ever before.

So how can we safeguard our children from falling ill? The only way is to develop immunity in your child. Our immune system is built to create antibodies to fight any kind of infection or virus that the child tends to face. Falling sick (including fever, infections) 4-5 times a year for a child is normal as it helps the body to develop immunity. Anything beyond 5 should be addressed for immunity boosting.

A newborn’s immune system does not develop until they are 2-3 months of age. Breast milk plays a very important role in helping the baby develop immunity. Did you know? The baby can communicate with the mother through their saliva and customise the next feed. If the baby needs more water, more antibodies to fight an infection, the mother’s body obeys their order and they get what they need. Fascinating, right? So, it is important to breastfeed the child exclusively for the first 6 months and extensively until 24 months. This firmly sets the immunity foundation for infants.

What can we do to boost the child’s immunity post 6 months, when we introduce solids?

The first solid food the parent offers to the baby should be rich in iron as the breast milk gets depleted of this micronutrient. Iron is a fundamental element and plays an important role in the immune system. A diet with less iron can cause anaemia and can weaken the immune system.

We often focus on macronutrients but parents need to understand that a child’s diet is required to be rich in micronutrients too.

Foods rich in Vitamin C like amla, guava, orange, lemon can help in increasing the immunity and also help in better absorption of iron. Vitamin B6 rich foods like chenna, chicken and fish support the immune system and Vitamin E rich foods like nuts and seeds can help in fighting infection.

A diet rich in junk food, processed food and sugar can cause inflammation in the body that can disrupt the immune system. Add turmeric, ginger in the diet that can reduce inflammation. The immune system gives out a hormone called cytokines that helps in healing and repairing internally. Good sleep is required for the cytokines to work on the body. Setting a cardiac rhythm can help in good sleep. Try scheduling a wake-up time and bedtime.

A healthy digestive system improves the functioning of the body and brain. Adding probiotics like fermented vegetables, curd, and buttermilk can help in developing good bacteria in the digestive tract which in turn makes it healthy

Try adding micronutrients in their natural form as it encourages clean eating and can improve the overall health of the body too. Try offering a salad or millet-based food as a snack instead of processed foods. You can also ensure your child is getting the right amount of micronutrients through food fortification. This is a process of adding essential nutrients to food.

A balanced nutritious diet can do wonders for your child’s immunity. If they are picky eaters, develop the habit of exposing the child to natural foods rather than junk foods. These nutrition tips and guidelines can help boost your child’s immune system. So, increase the immunity of kids, stay healthy and stay stress-free. Let go of the fear.

— Dr Sivaranjani Ganapathy is Director – Amato, Women Health Coach – Wellness with Sivi

