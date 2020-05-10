Mother’s Day 2020: Mahhi Vij shares an emotional note for her kids with a beautiful family picture | Bollywood Life

Today is a special day for us all. It is mother’s day and every person in this world is incomplete without his/her mother. On this beautiful day, everyone has been doing their bit to make their mothers feel special. Mahhi Vij who recently became a mother to a cute little princess got emotional. She often shares some really adorable pictures with her kids, Tara, Rajveer and Khushi. Today, Mahhi penned down an emotional note for her babies along with their happy family picture. Mahhi wrote, “Our world, the most peaceful, inside our homes with these little angels who are truly keeping us on our toes, keeping us entertained, and busy! I know we are surviving this lockdown only because you three…..you make us realize there’s so much love, there’s so much care, there’s so much to give in life! Love you my little babies!” Also Read – Mother’s Day 2020: ‘I am not a mother who likes to take advice,’ says Mahhi Vij [Exclusive]

Her picture is so beautiful and we love the way Mahhi is trying to be the best mother for her kids. Check out the post here:

Mahhi Vij‘s husband Jay Bhanushali also posted a beautiful video for his mother and wrote, “When you look at your mother, you are looking at the purest love you will ever know. HAPPY MOTHERS DAY MOM this video is for you love you”

Happy Mother’s Day, to all the beautiful mothers out there!

