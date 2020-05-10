Mother’s Day 2020: Mahhi Vij, Teejay Sidhu, Smriti Khanna — here are the TV Instagrammers of the week | Bollywood Life

A mother is a child’s best friend. It is rightly said that God cannot be everywhere and hence he has sent mothers into this beautiful world. Today is Mother’s Day. A special day for a mother, a day of celebrating motherhood. Hence we have all the amazing mothers of the television industry as our TV Instagrammers of the week. These beautiful ladies have been posting some adorable pictures showering love on their little kids making us all realise what true love is. Mahhi Vij, Teejay Sidhu, Smriti Khanna and others have had some really interesting posts. So here is our list of the TV Instagrammers of the week. Also Read – Tara Bhanushali, Bella – Vienna Bohra, Reyansh Tiwari – This is how TV star kids are coping up with the lockdown

Mahhi Vij

Mahhi Vij has been posting so many pictures and videos with her cute little daughter Tara Bhanushali. She recently posted a picture with Tara which is supposed to be Tara’s first night at their house. The picture is too cute to handle and Mahhi’s caption is touching. She wrote, “I want to talk about ‘firsts’ as they are so special! This is Tara’s first night at home, after weeks of being in the hospital where I would only be able to go visit her. I sanitized, I prepared, I wanted to welcome our little angel into our home with open hearts! This was your first night at home and Mumma was nervous, would I be able to manage everything? Looking back I know I could but there’s always moment of fear. But yes God has a special way of giving mothers strength. Tara each of your firsts has helped me grow, has made me realize what a blessing it is to be a mother and to give birth, to bring a life into this world!” Also Read – ‘I got to meet Dalljiet,’ Shalin Bhanot reveals why Nach Baliye 4 will remain close to his heart [Exclusive]

Also Read – Mahhi Vij gets emotional for pregnant women in COVID-19, says ‘I wish each and everyone all the luck, love and happiness’

Teejay Sidhu

Teejay Sidhu and her twin babies, Bella and Vienna are the cutest mother-daughters trio. Even her Instagram has been full of cute pictures of her twins. Teejay-Karanvir and Bella-Vienna make for a cute happy family. Teejay recently shared a video of her daughters and penned down an emotional post where she expressed how she never wants her cuties to grow up as she still wants to take care of them and make them sleep. She wrote, “#Babyhood is too short of a season! ? Since they were born, I’ve never wished for them to start walking sooner or talking sooner. Was never in a hurry for them to grow up. I still don’t make them sleep in their own room yet. I feel if I keep them close to me a little longer, they will stay #little.. just a little longer. ❤️?”

Smriti Khanna

Smriti Khanna has been in the news ever since her little baby has come into this world. Her transformations post pregnancy in just a week has been amazing. The actress recently shared a picture with her baby and her husband. In the post, she revealed the name of her cute angel. She has named her as Anayka. Check out her post here:

Navina Bole

Ishqbaaaz actress Navina Bole and her daughter Kimaayra are the cutest. Navina posts some really cute pictures and videos with her. Out of so many of her cute videos, what took our attention was Kimaayra holding her mother and learning to walk. This was the most adorable thing on the internet. Check out the post here:

Dalljiet Kaur

Bigg Boss 13’s Dalljiet Kaur is very close to her son Jaydon. Even in the Bigg Boss house we saw how she had been always speaking about her son and was emotional as she missed him a lot. She recently posted a picture with her son and it is too cute. Dalljiet Kaur is the hottest mommy and this picture is proof. Take a look at the coolest mother-son duo here:

Happy Mother’s Day, to all the beautiful mothers out there!

