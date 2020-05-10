Mother’s Day 2020: Priyanka Chopra says, ‘Not being able to hug my mother and mother-in-law makes my heart heavy’ — watch video | Bollywood Life

Priyanka Chopra has shared a truly heartwarming message this Mother’s Day. Owing to the coronavirus pandmeic and the ensuing lockdown in most parts of the world, more than a few families have been forced to live apart from each other and can’t meet each other even to commemorate special occasions. Priyanka Chopra and her husband, Nick Jonas, are in a similar situation, and the actress has felt the separation today of all days as she couldn’t meet, hug and celebrate Mother’s Day with mommy Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise and all the other mother figures in her life. Also Read – Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan’s childhood pic and Kareena Kapoor’s photo from the sets of Laal Singh Chaddha went viral this week

Expressing her thoughts in a heartfelt video, Priyanka Chopra said, “To whoever raised you, loved you, taught you right and wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after a heartbreak, sat in the front row of your school play, today is for them. Mother’s Day is a lot more touching this year than before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close. Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day,” Also Read – Priyanka Chopra and Sunny Leone BEAT Salman Khan and Virat Kohli to become the most online searched Indian celebrities

Sharing the video on her official Instagram handle, Priyanka captioned the post: “Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas”. Check out her post below: Also Read – RIP Rishi Kapoor: Priyanka Chopra pens a heartfelt note for the late actor, tells Neetu and Ranbir Kapoor, ‘the world grieves with you’

Beautiful words, Priyanka, indeed very beautiful words.

Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.

Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Helo and Instagram.