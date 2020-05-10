Mother’s Day 2020: Sidharth Shukla gets emotional, ‘My confidence lies in my mother because I am sure that she will always be by my side [Exclusive] | Bollywood Life

It is Mother’s Day 2020 and we are celebrating the force that can do anything for us, our mommies. BollywoodLife chatted up with Sidharth Shukla who has always said that his mom, Rita, is his biggest pillar of support. The actor feels that every day spent with her is precious and worth being cherished. Speaking about the importance of his mother in his life, Sidharth shares,”I don’t need a one specific day to express to my mom how much she means to me, because I do that every single day. My confidence lies in my mother because I am sure that she will always be by my side even when others may not. So, just one day is honestly not enough for me to tell her that she means the world to me! Every day spent with my mom is amazing.” Also Read – ‘Sidharth Shukla is an adorable brat,’ says THIS popular TV actress

The actor said in an earlier interview with a radio channel that his was his mom who indirectly motivated him towards a career in modelling. He was uncertain about his choice of vocation but she made it easy for him. Sidharth further tells us, "My mom has been my backbone, and someone who I want to be with, through my ups and downs forever. So just making Mother's Day special for her is not important for me. Making every single day a special one for her is what I want to do, because my mother sums up my entire world!"

Sidharth Shukla has always been very expressive when it comes to his mother. He is a mamma's boy. Today morning, he posted a cute picture with his mum where the two could be seen enjoying morning tea together. He said that it was she who kept him grounded in life. In a moving post on Humans Of Bombay, he had written about how his heart always melts for his mother. He wrote, "I was the youngest of three kids and too small to play with my sisters, so I was always around mom. Back when I was a toddler, I'd cry if I had to go a second without her, so even while making rotis, she'd hold me in one hand and the roller in another! As I grew older, she became my best friend!