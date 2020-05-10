Mother’s Day 2020: Twinkle Khanna recalls messy equation with Dimple Kapadia; says, ‘I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling her’ | Bollywood Life

As most people reminisced their bond with their mothers via myriad social-media posts, former actress and current writer, Twinkle Khanna, had a very different story to tell on Mother’s Day. In her latest column for Times of India, Twinkle reminisced her topsy-turvy equation with her mother and legendary actress, Dimple Kapadia, writing: “I clearly recall more than one occasion when I almost had to sit on my hands so that I would not end up strangling my mother. Like the time, she said my newly done highlights looked like someone had spat paan on my head. She said it as a joke but her criticism, even light-hearted, would sting.” Also Read – Karan Johar replaces Rishi Kapoor with himself in this iconic song from Bobby — watch video

Juxtaposing her own relationship with her daughter, Nitara, against that of Dimple Kapadia's, Twinkle added, "I know that like most daughters, my self-worth for the longest time and partially even now, is based firmly on what I perceive as my mother's notion of me…I try to help my daughter rejoice in her strengths, build confidence, integrity and fearlessness while also throwing a few vegetables down her throat. But I know I will still slip up inadvertently."

Elaborating on these thoughts, Twinkle Khanna also wrote how she fears that one day her daughter may have a completely different image of hers to the one she hops for. "In the future, she may sit on a therapist's couch and moan about something that slipped out of my mouth, perhaps just once, but has never been forgotten. Or she may tell her partner, 'You remember 20 years ago, there was some sort of quarantine? While all the other moms were making delicious pancakes with strawberry drizzle, mine just gave me toast with some peanut butter."

Directing her Instagram followers to her bio, where she has shared the link of her latest column; Twinkle captioned her post: “Why a daughter’s relationship with her mother is messy, complicated and yet imperfectly perfect. My piece this week -Link in bio”. Check it out below:

Well, Twinkle does make some very pertinent points of the “imperfectly perfect” relationship a mother and daughter shares, doesn’t she?

