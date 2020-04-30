Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2020 | A Cup of Jo

We debated doing a Mother’s Day gift guide this year, but we got so many requests for ideas that we realized: maybe it’s actually more important than ever. People seem eager to treat the ones they love. So! Here are eight gifts that mothers may love…

Jeni’s ice cream, made with milk from grass-pastured cows in Ohio. Six pints for $68.

A sweater that feels like a hug, $98. (And it comes in 15 colors!)

A natural lip balm with the prettiest tint. $12.

A subscription to the New York Times, New York Magazine or the Atlantic, for both news and entertainment. From $50.

Writers & Lovers (Amazon, Indiebound), a captivating novel that she’ll fly through. P.S. If you liked Normal People and Conversations with Friends, you’ll love this one.

Fun socks, $14, to make staying at home extra cozy. (Or these fun colorblock ones!)

A note saying how much you adore her, $5. (Also, this card made me laugh.)

And, as we mentioned before, fresh flowers, from one of our beloved partners, to bring some spring cheer into her home. From $39.

(Top photo of my mom. Flowers photo by Alpha Smoot.)