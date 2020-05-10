Mother’s Day | Greatest gift god has given mankind: Prashanti Singh

Coming from Varanasi, it was not easy for Prashanti Singh to pursue basketball. But Urmila Singh saw to it that her daughter achieved her dream.

“My mother has been my greatest supporter. She was a highly qualified teacher – MA, BEd from eastern Uttar Pradesh. But she quit her job (in the 1980s) because it was difficult for her to manage school and home.”

Urmila concentrated on building the career of her children. “She supported us to achieve our dreams. I wanted to play for India and she became my best friend and guide. Her giving up her job to back us was the strength that drove me to win India colours.

“Parents generally talk about marrying their daughters once they grow up, but my mother insisted we studied well and built a good career. Mother is the greatest gift god has given mankind,” said Prashanti.