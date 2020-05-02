Mother’s Day present ideas that can be gifted remotely – Kate Waterhouse

While Mother’s Day this year won’t be quite the same as previous years there’s still no reason why you can’t make mum feel special and show her your appreciation—even if it may have to be done remotely.

With online shopping still very much open and going strong, it’s a great way to ensure that you can still give mum a nice treat on Mother’s Day if you can’t be there with her in person.

So to help you get your gift search underway I’ve rounded up some great picks that are sure to impress. And whether you’ve got cash to burn and really, really want to spoil your mum this year, or you want to send a small but super thoughtful gift, there are plenty of gift options here that will fit the bill.