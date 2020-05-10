Mother’s Day: Priyanka Chopra unable to hug mother Madhu Chopra, mother-in-law Denise, says it ‘makes my heart heavy’

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra has shared a beautiful message for all mothers as she wished her own mother Madhu Chopra and mother-in-law Denise Jonas on Mother’s Day. Priyanka has shared a video which is a montage of her pictures with her mother, mother-in-law and others whom she considers mother figures in her life.

She can be heard saying in the video, “To whoever raised you, loved you, taught you right and wrong, kissed your wounds, hugged you after a heartbreak, sat in the front row of your school play, today is for them. Mother’s Day is a lot more touching this year than before. With a lot of us far away from our loved ones, shared memories keep us close.”

“Not being able to hug or celebrate my mother or my mother in law or all the mother figures in my life today makes my heart heavy. So for the lucky ones who are at home with their families, hold them extra tight. So, to all of you mothers, the ones we’re born to, the ones we come across every day in our life, or the ones we choose, Here’s wishing you all a very Happy Mother’s Day,” she added.

Also read: Inside Kareena Kapoor, Taimur’s Mother’s Day celebrations: This goofy face pic ‘pretty much sums it up’

Sharing the video, Priiyanka wrote on Instagram, “Mother’s Day. Happy Mother’s Day to all the maternal figures around the world. Today, we celebrate you. Love you, Mom. @madhumalati @mamadjonas.”

Fans lapped up the video immediately and it garnered 0.8 million ‘likes’ on Instagram within three hours.

Priyanka had shared a similar video last year as well. It was her first mothers’ day post marriage in 2019 and she wrote on social media, “This year’s #MothersDay is extra special because I get to celebrate the two superwomen of the #Jopra house! @madhumalati @mamadjonas . No number of thank yous will ever be enough to match the love I get from these two. I love you both so so much! Biiiiiiig hug! #HappyMothersDay”

Several other celebrities also took to social media to wish their moms on Sunday. Amitabh Bachchan paid a tribute to all mothers in a clip and wrote: “Every day is Mother’s Day..to the most beautiful Mother in the World .. my Amma ji. Remember when you were unwell, and she nursed you back to health? This #MothersDay, let’s go back to those old days, and share our troubles with our loved ones. Corona se ladna hain, darna nahin hain! #IndiaFightsCorona #SetuMeraBodyguard@mygovindia.”

Kareena Kapoor Khan shared Taimur’s picture with herself and wrote: “This pretty much sums up mother’s day and well… every other day with Tim #HappyMothersDay.”

Neha Dhupia wrote, “Not a single off day, not a moment when you have not been amazing, not a single problem when you have not come out shining, not a single dish that u cooked that has not been delicious, not a single time when u have not been there for me, not a single beat of my that was nt for u #happymothersday.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more