Mother’s Day state by state: What can and can’t you do?

news, local-news,

This Sunday marks a very special day for mothers and grandmothers across Australia – it’s a day when we say thank you to our mums for their love, care and support. However, this Mother’s Day there will be no big extended family gatherings, no hugs and kisses and in some states of Australia, no visits due to COVID-19 social distancing restrictions. But just because we can’t give our mums a big cuddle this year, doesn’t mean we can’t celebrate them. Here’s how Mother’s Day looks across the country. NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian announced there would be no easing of social distancing restrictions in time for Mother’s Day. “Please know that two adults and children can visit any mother at any one time and a mother can accept multiple visits a day so long as there are not too many people for each visit,” Ms Berejiklian said. Mother of two, Gina McKay said her two daughters, Daisy and Jemima, were excited to be cooking lunch for her and their grandmother on the family’s farm at Warren, NSW. “The men will be busy sowing, so the kids are stepping up,” Gina said. “They have a menu already typed up, that was part of school, they will cook, clean and serve! “They even want to dress up like waitstaff and chefs.” READ MORE The Victorian government is standing firm on its social distancing laws, which means mums across the state will have to settle for a phone or video call. Victorians may only leave their homes to shop for necessities, care for others, exercise or attend work or education if they can’t do so from home. Uta Wiltshire, of Wodonga, is a mum to two daughters, a proud grandmother of nine adult grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren – the eldest turns 10 at the end of May. Mother’s Day, Uta said, will be spent “confined to barracks” with her husband. “I hope to receive phone calls and some FaceTime would be nice too,” Uta said. “Apart from coffee and cake in company, I yearn for a long drive,” Uta said. “We love to do the circle toward Mt Beauty, up over the gap, stopping at the lookouts, and back through Myrtleford.” As many as five people, who live together, will be allowed to travel to another household in Queensland. Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the slight easing of restrictions just in time for the special day dedicated to mothers. “Because Queensland has been doing such a great job, from Sunday, we will be allowing up to five members to visit a household right across Queensland,” she said. “I think this is going to be welcomed by families, especially on Mother’s Day.” Queenslanders may also travel more than 50km from home, go for a picnic and shop for “non-essential” goods. Brisbane’s Kristen Webster is celebrating her first Mother’s Day with 10-week-old Beau. “With the restrictions being lifted in Queensland from Sunday to allow five people to visit another household, we will luckily be able to spend lunch with Mark’s mum, sister and family,” Kristen said. “This will be great as we have not all been able to spend time together as a family since Beau was born in February- we are really looking forward to it.” Her thoughts will also be with her own mum in Tasmania. “I will miss my mum and family in Tassie. This Sunday is no different to a normal Mother’s Day in that I don’t normally get to spend it with my mum, as we live in different states. “But in the current circumstances, not knowing when I will be able to see my mum and family again, this Mother’s Day is a little bit harder. “We will FaceTime to see each other, which is something we do a lot more of now. “A little piece of me wishes I could be with my mum on Sunday to share my first Mother’s Day with her too.” Most restrictions in Tasmania will remain in place until at least May 15. Only two visitors are permitted inside a home at any one time. Outside the home, you may be with the people who live in your household, or if you’re leaving home alone, you may meet one other person. Burnie’s Chelsey Langford will spend Mother’s Day with her son and daughter, Liam and Ava, and stepdaughter, Amelie. “I’m going to spend Mother’s Day enjoying time with my children, cuddles in bed, opening their homemade cards they always like to make me and hopefully getting breakfast in bed,” Chelsey said. “If the weather is nice maybe a walk around Romaine Reserve with my family, which I’ve really been enjoying daily – I don’t normally have the time to go for walks but am not working due to COVID-19, so am making the most of it.” Mother’s Day will look different though, with no extended family. “Usually, we have a Mother’s Day roast tea with my mother and stepfather but this year we are unable to, so we will just have a roast with my immediate family. “I am also missing seeing my Nan, who lives in a nursing home, and I am really looking forward to when we can visit her and celebrate a late birthday and Mother’s Day for her.” Families can celebrate Mother’s Day in person if they maintain social distancing in groups fewer than 10 people. South Australian chief public health officer Professor Nicola Spurrier emphasised the need for caution, urging people to adhere to social distancing practices. Julie Bland, of Adelaide, is a mother of three and grandmother to five. Due to less restrictive social isolation laws in the state, Julie says she has been lucky enough to be able to see her children and grandchildren. “I’m very lucky,” Julie said. “Usually, Mother’s Day is spent at a winery for a long lunch with just the girls/mums – no kids. “This year is about my kids spending time with their own children and having their day.” One highlight will be Julie’s three children coming over for dinner and enjoying their usual Mother’s Day tradition of looking through the old family albums. “We’ll spend some time together just the five of us, we don’t get that very often,” Julie said. While missing the lunch with the ‘girls’, Julie feels grateful because her family is able to visit. West Australians can celebrate Mother’s Day in groups after the state’s two-person limit for both indoor and outdoor gatherings was increased to 10. Picnics, boating, hiking, camping and group exercise are also now allowed. There are still regional travel restrictions so you are not permitted to leave your designated region without an exemption. Tracey Hope, of Mandurah, has two children and six grandchildren. “I will be probably celebrating Mother’s Day at the foreshore with my son and his partner and their three children with some takeaway food as nothing is open here,” Tracey said. “Normal for us is hard, as it depends on where we are at the time. It’s a really special Mother’s Day if all the family are in the one area and a nice dinner out with all the love and laughter of grandkids makes for a special day.” Keeping her physical distance will be the most difficult thing for Tracey. “This year I will miss not being able to give them all a big hug and kiss.” But there’s more Tracey will be missing. “Now with COVID, we are unable to spend it with our daughter and her family as she is in Esperance and we have internal state border closures by municipality,” Tracey said. ACT Chief Minister Andrew Barr announced a maximum of 10 people could gather inside or outside a home in time for Mother’s Day on Sunday. Catherine Doig, who resides in the ACT, has two little girls, Amelia, and Harriet born in March. “Amelia has decided (because of the “bug” (COVID-19)) to create a surprise gift box of things I love from around the house, as she can’t go out to the shops to choose something for my gift … I did see one orange gummy bear, a packet of post-it-notes and my wedding shoes go on the box so I’m excited to see what else is in there! “She’s painting me a card also. We’re going to get takeaway delivery from a mate’s pub/restaurant here in Canberra called the Peddler as they are closed for business other than takeaway (and we want to support them). “We’ll have a picnic in the backyard together… just the four of us. I’m sure I’ll get all the other treats… sleep in, snuggle in bed with my girls, breakfast made for me (pancakes) and a rest in the afternoon… which I’d get to do regardless of COVID-19.” Normally, Catherine would jump in the car and travel to spend Mother’s Day with her own mum and the rest of the family. “So I guess the thing I’ll miss the most is seeing my mum and spending the day with her. Ideally, I’d love mum and my family to meet little Harriet who is six weeks old and still no one has seen her or been able to give her a cuddle. “That would have been the best Mother’s Day present … not to matter.” It’s business as usual for those in the Northern Territory, except hugs are out of the question. There are no number limits on gatherings indoors or outdoors in the Northern Territory – but you must stay 1.5m away from each other and maintain high levels of hygiene. Vanessa Hayden, her husband Russell and daughter Lily, have been living in Kakadu for 15 months. As you would do in Kakadu, Vanessa will be spending Mother’s Day outdoors. “The weather has changed recently from wet season to dry season and with the humidity dropping, it’s ideal weather to get out and explore,” Vanessa said. Hopeful for breakfast in bed, Vanessa said they’ll then take their boat out on Yellow Waters Billabong or go and do one of the walks in the park. “One of my favourite places in Kakadu is Cahill’s Crossing, which is well known for its population of crocodiles. There’s a walk that has just re-opened out near there, through some stone country, so we’ll probably go and do that.” During the pandemic, Kakadu National Park has been in its own biosecurity lockdown with residents restricted from going in and out of the park. “That means no visits to Darwin! We’ve made the best of this time to visit new places within the national park. “We are excited about Northern Territory restaurants starting to resume operations next weekend so we might have to have another celebration when the Mercure Crocodile Hotel re-opens. How good will it be to out for a meal again.”

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/vHY76HvbmdzrEjnU6er3NK/ee50ca52-64e0-45ae-94b6-50e7ce8a32b6.jpg/r0_135_7360_4293_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg