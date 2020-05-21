Moto G8 Power Lite With 5,000mAh Battery, Helio P35 SoC Launched in India

Moto G8 Power Lite by Motorola has made its India debut and the new phone will go on sale by the end of this month. The phone was globally unveiled in April. The Moto G8 Power Lite is powered by octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and packs a triple rear camera setup. The phone will be offered in in a single RAM and storage configuration but two colour variants. It also packs a large 5,000mAh battery.

The Moto G8 Power Lite will be offered in a single storage variant with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. According to Motorola, the phone is priced at Rs. 8,999 and will go on sale starting May 29 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. It comes in Arctic Blue and Royal Blue colour options.

Flipkart has listed a few offers for customers interested in purchasing the Moto G8 Power Lite. Consumers can get 5 percent unlimited cashback on purchases made via Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card. There are several EMI plans as well.

Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android Pie with Motorola’s near stock skin on top. It has a 6.5-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) IPS LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio and 269ppi pixel density. The Moto G8 power Lite is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, the Moto G8 Power Lite features a triple camera setup on the back that is headlined by a 16-megapixel shooter with f/2.0 aperture, accompanied by a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture, housed in the notch.

The Moto G8 Power Lite comes with 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Bluetooth v4.2, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. There is also a fingerprint scanner on the back of the Moto G8 Power Lite. The phone measures 164.94×75.76×9.2mm and weighs 200 grams.

Editor’s Note: This story incorrectly mentioned the presence of 6GB RAM in the phone at one place and same has now been corrected. Error is regretted.

