Moto Razr Will go on Sale on May 6; That Will be Rs 124999 of Your Precious Money

Motorola has confirmed that their foldable phone, the Moto Razr, will go on sale on May 6. That is assuming all goes well and the second phase of the lockdown in India ends of May 3. Motorola has had to delay the launch of the Moto Razr in India over the past few works, because of the lockdown as well as the global Coronavirus Pandemic which had restricted manufacturing capacities around the world. The Moto Razr had been listed for pre-bookings on Flipkart in March and carries a price tag of Rs 1,24,999 if you want to own one of these.

“Due to the prevailing situation and extension of nationwide lockdown, sale of all non-essential products and services has been discontinued. In line with the government guidelines, Motorola Razr will now go on sale after the revised lockdown period, starting May 6th 2020 (which was earlier scheduled for 15th April, 2020). We are hopeful that the situation will get better in the coming days and are working with our partners towards ensuring a smooth purchase experience for consumers across both online and offline channels, once the lockdown is lifted,” says Motorola India, in a statement.

It was around the pre-order listing time that telecom service provider Reliance Jio also confirmed that they will be offering the e-SIM for the Moto Razr. The smartphone is a reincarnation of the original Razr but includes a flexible OLED display. It has a 6.2-inch foldable pOLED Cinemavision display 21:9 and 2.7-inch gOLED external display. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 processor with 6GB of RAM and has a 2,510mAh battery which supports the 18-watt Turbo Charging. There is 128GB internal storage, has a 16-megapixel primary camera plus a 5-megapixel video call camera.

Initial reports haven’t been pretty though, with the display not holding up as well as you would expect on some units sent out to reviewers in some countries. That doesn’t really infuse confidence in someone willing to splurge a lot of money on a foldable phone, though we hope Moto would have used this time to get the quality rough edges sorted out. It competes against the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, which is priced at Rs 1,09,999.