Motorbike riders caught speeding under influence of drugs

Two men have been charged after being caught riding unregistered motorbikes under the influence of drugs on the Bass Highway. About 5.15pm yesterday, police detected two motorbikes travelling eastbound between Westbury and Launceston, at a speed above 160 kilometres per hour. Police located the riders in the Launceston CBD a short time later, with the 29-year-old Deloraine man and the 32-year-old Prospect man both failing roadside drug tests. IN OTHER NEWS: "Both motorbikes were unregistered," Sergeant Terry Reaney said. "Both motorbikes were impounded by police for 28 days." The two men are facing charges of speeding, unregistered/uninsured motor vehicle, and drug offences. They will appear in the Launceston Magistrates Court at a later date. Police are asking anyone who may have dashcam footage of the bikes travelling dangerously yesterday to upload it to investigators. You can also provide information to Sergeant Reaney on 6777 3866 or to Crime Stoppers anonymously on 1800 333 000.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/PMyt2szQJhzzFrmM2wppBM/f04d5a00-5a23-4a60-9b2d-12e44600afd3.jpg/r2_0_921_519_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg