Motorola launches Edge+ in India: Offers and other details

Motorola launched the Edge+ in India at ₹74,999. The device will be sold via Flipkart and the device is already available for pre-booking. The device will start selling from 26 May. The new device will be available in smokey sangria as well as thunder grey colour variants. In terms of offers, Motorola is offering a cashback of ₹7,500 for buyers who use an ICICI credit card.

The device gets a 6.7-inch full-HD “Endless Edge” display with 90Hz refresh rate and support for HDR10.

The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU and 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Motorola used a 5G antenna array which will connect users with both mmWave and sub-6GHz frequencies for global 5G compatibility and speeds of up to 4Gbps.

The smartphone also gets a quad rear camera setup which includes a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and optical image stabilisation (OIS). The camera setup has a 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter that comes with a field of view (FoV) of 117 degrees.

Along with that, the company is offering an 8MP telephoto shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and OIS support as well as Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor for depth sensing. There is a 25MP selfie snapper.

The phone comes with Android 10 and the company has claimed that it will provide at least 2 major Android OS updates.

The Motorola Edge+ comes with stereo speakers, an in-display fingerprint scanner and features a massive 5,000mAh battery along with 18W fast charging and 15W wireless charging. The smartphone will also support reverse wireless charging at 5W.

