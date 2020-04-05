In the movie The World Is Not Enough (1999), a Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK Two-Way Radio is prominently seen and used in the intense scene between James Bond (Pierce Brosnan) and Elektra (Sophie Marceau). He also uses a Motorola GP380 or HT1250 or similar walkie-talkie when he and Dr Jones just escaped the explosion in the pipeline. Motorola is mentioned in the end credits of the film.

Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK Two-Way Radio

The Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK Two-Way Radio is seen when Bond is captured in Istanbul and taken to the torture chamber in Elektra Kings’s hideout on Maiden’s Tower in the Bosporus. Elektra King uses a Motorola Talkabout TA280 SLK radio to stay in touch with Renard (Robert Carlyle) who is in the submarine.

The Motorola can first be spotted on a small round wooden table, next to Elektra’s Colt Mk IV Series 70 gun and Renard’s admiral navy hat. This is when we can zoom in and actually confirm it is a TA280 SLK, and not the visually similar (but technically more advanced) T289 model. How can we see? Look at the text “T280 SLK” below the screen that has the same size as the device in the film. A T289 would have much smaller text under the window.

After Elektra kills Zuchovksy with the gun hidden behind the admiral’s hat, she picks up the Motorola radio and speaks to Renard: “Everything’s under control up here. Are you ready?” Renard responds “Yes. Au revoir”. Then Bond manages to escape the torture device, and Elektra drops the radio. When Elektra runs up the stairs, Bond follows, but not after he picks up the gun and radio and he attaches the Motorola radio to his belt with the clip.

Once upstairs, he takes the radio from his belt, offers it to Elektra asking her to call off Renard’s mission. She takes the radio but uses it to warn Renard “Dive! Bond …” after which a cold-blooded Bond shoots the unarmed woman.

BUYING GUIDE to Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK

The Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK can still be found quite easily. Note that there are different colors available. Elektra uses the black / silver version.

There are also two different versions with different “TalkAbout” logos available: one version has TalkAbout in all caps, italic font, while the second version (which I think is the screen-accurate version) has the TalkAbout logo with italic font and a capital T and A. Compare the logos in images on the left.

Finally note that there’s a version with 3 AA batteries and version with built-in NIMH rechargable battery and charger. I think the one in the film is the one with rechargable NIMH battery, which has a charging hole and cover on the bottom right side (compared to the 3 AA battery version which doesn’t have that). I base this on a screen-used Motorola I saw in Chris Distin’s collection (unfortunately his version is missing the front window with logo and model number, otherwise the model would also have been easier to confirm).

Find the screen accurate Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK on eBay for around $20 – $40.

The similar, but slightly more advanced T289 can be found on eBay for similar prices.

About the Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK

The Motorola TalkAbout TA280 SLK is a small and light FRS radio that fits in the palm of a hand or slips into a shirt pocket.

The radio has a range of up to two miles, depending on terrain and conditions. TalkAbout SLK Radios are water, dust and shock-resistant. The radio is made from lightweight, high-impact plastic, similar to that used in motorcycle helmets.

The TalkAbout TA280 SLK Radio includes a channel and keypad lock, an improved hands-free feature (VOX) that allows users to select sensitivity levels, and a customized holder.

The TalkAbout TA280 SLK model includes channel scanning capabilities and an audible call alert that allows users to send one of 5 special tones to alert other TalkAbout SLK users of an incoming call.

The more advanced T289 has everything that a TA280 SLK has, but adds iVOX, 5 extra tones and other advanced features. Read the TA280 / T289 manual to compare features.

There are lots of accessories for the TalkAbout, but Bond and Elektra only use the belt clip, which comes with the original radio.

The radio weights 6.05 ounces (171 grams) with 3 AA batteries

Height 3.72″ (9.4cm) x Width 2.26″ (5.7cm) x Depth 1.34″ (3.4cm)

Hight with antenna: 6.5″ (16.5cm)

Other Motorola walkie-talkie in the film

James Bond uses another Motorola radio when he and Dr Jones have just escaped from the pipeline explosion. The walkie-talkie is only briefly seen, held by Bond, and looks like a Motorola HT1250 or Motorola GP380 series with full keypad and a red button on top. Read more about the HT1250 / GP380 radio here.

Motorola Building, Swindon

The use of the Motorola radios in The World Is Not Enough was not a coincidence. Motorola Ltd is mentioned in the end credits of the film, not in the “Products and servives provided by” section, but just below in the “With thanks to” section.

The exterior of the Motorola Building in Swindon, UK, was used as a set for the film. Opened in 1998, the then brand new building made a brief appearance in the film (which premiered in 1999) as Elekra King’s headquarters. We only see a short exterior shot of the building when M and Robinson arrive with a helicopter. It seems like more was filmed there, but didn’t make it into the final film. At the Motorola Building, Motorola’s GSM radio transmission equipment (mobile phone base stations) were produced during the time that the use of mobile phones was rising sharply. In 2010 Motorola left the building and it is now occupied by medical supplies manufacturer Vygon.

