Mott Corporation Announces New Facility, 100+ New Jobs to Expand Clean Energy Business

FARMINGTON, Conn., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mott Corporation announced today that it is opening a new 65,000 square foot facility near its headquarters in Farmington, which will house at least 100 new, local employees helping to grow its clean energy business. The new facility will double Mott’s production capacity for its custom-designed engineering solutions, and the total investment will be tens of millions of dollars over the coming years.

Mott is a global leader in producing ultra-thin, porous metal sheets, which are a critical component in the generation of green hydrogen, a low-emission fuel that will be essential for the world’s energy transition. Global demand for hydrogen is expected to increase fivefold by 2050, yet less than 5% of the world’s hydrogen is produced sustainably. Mott’s titanium Porous Transport Layers (PTLs) are the thinnest in the world, allowing for the most efficient and cost-effective production of green hydrogen.

“This investment will bolster Connecticut’s role as a home for innovation in clean energy, one of the fastest-growing industries there is,” said Boris Levin, CEO of Mott Corporation. “Mott has pioneered unique technology that the world’s leading energy producers need to generate green hydrogen, and the new facility will dramatically expand our production capacity. We’re able to do that in part because, as an employee-owned company, we’re able to recruit the best talent – and give our employees a share in our success. I’m very grateful to Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal, and all of our elected officials for advocating for cutting-edge companies like ours that are growing and creating jobs in Connecticut.”

“Mott is helping lead Connecticut’s growth as an advanced manufacturing hub, and creating jobs for our communities,” said Governor Ned Lamont. “We are proud to celebrate Mott’s expansion and are committed to supporting advanced manufacturing in our state.”

“The expansion of Mott Corporation is an enormous win for Connecticut and for bringing manufacturing jobs back to the U.S.,” said Senator Richard Blumenthal. “This new facility will bolster production of clean energy technology – helping lead the transition away from fossil fuels – and add over 100 jobs to our advanced manufacturing workforce. I am proud to join Mott in this celebration and will continue to advocate for funding to support their growth in our state.”

“In Congress, we passed the CHIPS and Science Act and the Inflation Reduction Act to jump-start the workforce and bring manufacturing back to the United States,” said Representative Jahana Hayes. “I am pleased that the Mott Corporation is addressing the semiconductor supply issue and creating job opportunities that provide clean energy solutions in the Fifth District and Connecticut.”

Mott is a 100% employee-owned company, and it is one of the world’s most innovative manufacturers, providing filtration and flow control solutions to cutting edge industries including semiconductor, clean energy, aerospace, and healthcare. Mott’s engineered solutions help build and improve our technological world, with applications from satellites and cell phones to implantable medical devices and green hydrogen facilities.

