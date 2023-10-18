Motto Mortgage Executives Now Open in Massachusetts

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the Massachusetts market

FRANKLIN, Mass., Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise brand in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Franklin, Massachusetts. Motto Mortgage Executives is now open and serving all markets throughout The Bay State.

Motto Mortgage Executives is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Chris Arienti, Chuck Joseph and Bill Wright. Together, Chris, Chuck and Bill bring over three decades of combined experience in real estate and mortgage to the brokerage and are also joint owners of RE/MAX Executive Realty. Motto Mortgage Executive’s team of knowledgeable, customer-obsessed mortgage professionals look forward to helping its clients simplify the complex process of borrowing for a real estate purchase and find the most competitive loan products for their financial situation.

“Motto Mortgage Executives offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Massachusetts,” said Bill Wright. “We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker that knows how to navigate the intricacies of the home buying process in your market.”

“We are very excited to help our community find the best, most competitive loans for their next home purchase,” said Chris Arienti. “The mortgage process can be daunting, to say the least, and we feel it is our professional responsibility to make it as easy and seamless as possible for our customers through the use of effective technology, transparency, and the highest level of customer service.”

Jason Danowski will serve as the mortgage loan originator and sales manager for the office. With over 20 years of experience in the mortgage industry across loan origination, sales, and management, Jason is looking forward to servicing the Metro-West community. Motto Mortgage Executives offers a variety of loan programs tailored to a range of borrowers’ needs, and Jason aims to provide his customers with informed guidance along with an unwavering commitment to the community he’s serving.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Executives can be reached at 508-520-3160. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely at www.MottoMortgageExecutives.com.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Executives:

Motto Mortgage Executives (NMLS #2233044) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Massachusetts, located at 308 West Central Street, Suite E-104, Franklin, MA 02038. To learn more, please visit www.MottoMortgageExecutives.com or call 508-520-3160.

Jason Danowski, NMLS #522507

