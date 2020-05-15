Mouni Roy praises Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s chemistry; says, ‘They look super-duper cute both on and off screen’ | Bollywood Life

TV actress, Mouni Roy, who is impressing us with her acting skills in her Bollywood journey, is all praises for her Brahmastra co-stars and one of the most loved-couples of B-Town, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who are fondly called as #Ralia by their fans. Talking about the duo, the Made in China actress told Bollywood Hungama, “They are fire on screen. They are as amazing actors as brilliant humans in real life. It was my privilege to work with them. I love them together. They look so cute together. They look super-duper cute together, both on and off-screen.” Also Read – Vicky Kaushal on bagging Ranveer Singh-Kareena Kapoor starrer Takht: ‘It was a dream to be a part of this period-drama’

While Brahmastra, which faced multiple delays was scheduled to release on December 4 but looking at the global crisis of coronavirus, the fantasy adventure drama is expected to get push again. The film also stars Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni with a special cameo from Shah Rukh Khan. Made on the lavish budget, the film is the first part of the trilogy and we are expecting to see the lead actor, Ranbir Kapoor with some mind-boggling superpowers. Mouni Roy is playing the lead antagonist in Brahmastra it will be a treat for her fans to watch the actress in an out-and-out negative avatar. Also Read – INOX expresses ‘disappointment’ over a production house releasing its film directly on OTT

Amitabh Bachchan has collaborated with Ranbir for the first time. The cine icon earlier praised Ranbir in an interview, saying, “His face is God‘s blessing. He doesn’t seem to make any effort to convey emotions whereas I’ve to constantly struggle to express myself and ask the director to help me.”Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is produced by Dharma Productions and Fox Star Studios, and will release during Summer 2020. It marks the third collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji after Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. So, are you excited for this venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life. Also Read – Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2, Kaun Banega Crorepati and other TV shows to resume shooting soon?

