Mouni Roy’s Seaside Pics Will Drive Your Quarantine Blues Away

Actress Mouni Roy has treated her fans with a slew of stunning photos from a past holiday.

In the selfies she clicked against the seashore, Mouni can be seen flaunting her perfectly toned body clad in a bright blue and yellow bikini.

As she posted her favourite vacay memories, Mouni wrote, “Along the shining beach, or the rubble, or the dust …(stories in my head to the rescue some days) (sic).”

Mouni also participated in the PM Narendra Modi’s #9minat9pm initiative by lighting diyas at home.

Meanwhile, Mouni has been keeping her Instafam delighted with her regular posts that give a sneak peek of her life indoors. In her latest social media posts, we have seen Mouni indulge in fun as well as productive activities.

The 34-year-old actress was seen channel her inner artist as she dropped images of her stunning paintings. Captioning her post as, “The joy of getting back to something you loved doing as a little girl, unmatched! Drawing sir used to come home every Sunday & it used to be a 3 hour class, sometimes by yourself, sometimes with other students and friends, depending on how it needed to be done that particular week. so we danced & played outdoors picking up fallen branches making wooden muddy houses, painted & did pottery & made puppets and on a half day at school.. clayed our hands & made little murtis of our own (sic).”

Additionally, the Bong beauty, who is also known for her dancing prowess, shared a Kathak routine she picked from a friend’s choreographed tutorial. Posting the video of herself performing the classical dance form, she wrote, “One such afternoon..Thank you my dearest @nikkitakathak for taking the time out, choreographing a piece , sending a tutorial & when I couldn’t understand left to right, help out on a video call..Please excuse my hurried clumsiness (sic.)”

Mouni will be next seen on the big screen in Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra.

