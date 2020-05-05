‘Mourning In America’: Trump Lashed For Weaker, Sicker, Poorer U.S. In GOP Group’s Ad

A lacerating new ad airing Monday by a conservative Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump takes him to task for having “ignored” the onset of COVID-19 that has cost nearly 70,000 U.S. lives ― and counting ― and tanked the economy.

The 60-second spot was produced by The Lincoln Project, whose “never-Trump” founders include lawyer George Conway, a fierce critic of the president even as he’s also the husband of White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The ad’s bleak scenes evoke images of the Great Depression. Its title, “Mourning in America,” underscores a striking contrast to former President Ronald Reagan’s hopeful 1984 re-election campaign ad “Morning in America,” which boasted that the nation was “prouder and stronger and better.” Reagan went on the win a second term in a landslide.

Trump, in contrast, presides over the “worst economy in decades” and has “bailed out Wall Street, but not Main Street,” intones the new ad’s narrator. “Under the leadership of Donald Trump, our country is weaker and sicker and poorer.”

It concludes: If “we have another four years like this, will there even be an America?”

Other Lincoln Project founders include conservative journalist Bill Kristol and longtime GOP political operatives Rick Wilson and John Weaver.

Trump’s “failure as a president” has left America “teetering on the verge of a new Great Depression,” Jennifer Horn, another Lincoln Project founder, warned in a statement as the video was released. “In a time of deep suffering and loss, Donald Trump continues with his failed leadership and his inability to put the country before himself.”

