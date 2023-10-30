Mouser Electronics New Product Insider: Over 16,000 New Parts Added in Third Quarter of 2023

Global Distributor Leads in New Product Introductions

SHANGHAI , Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — As an authorized distributor, Mouser Electronics, Inc. is focused on the rapid introduction of new products and technologies, giving customers an edge and helping speed time to market. Over 1,200 semiconductor and electronic component manufacturer brands count on Mouser to help them introduce their products into the global marketplace. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each manufacturer.

Last quarter, Mouser launched more than 16,000 part numbers ready for shipment.

Some of the products introduced by Mouser from July through September include:

The NVIDIA Jetson Orin™ Nano 8GB Developer Kit by Seeed Studio delivers up to 40 TOPS performance for entry-level edge artificial intelligence (AI) and robotics. The kit includes a Jetson Orin Nano 8GB module, heat sink, carrier board, and power supply. The rich set of IOs includes USB 3.2 Gen 2 ports, 2x M.2 Key M for SSD, a pre-installed Wi-Fi® module, and more.

The VL53L7CH Time-of-Flight (ToF) sensor from STMicroelectronics features an ultrawide 90° diagonal field-of-view (FoV) and low power consumption. The compact and normalized histogram (CNH) innovative data output is specially designed for AI applications requiring multizone raw data from a high-performance multizone ToF sensor.

The XLamp XP-G4 LEDs from Cree LED incorporate the latest high-power LED technology advancements for improved optical performance while delivering industry-leading efficacy. The XP-G4 LEDs are optimized for a wide range of both indoor and outdoor directional lighting applications requiring precise light control, good color over angle and long-term reliability.

Providing space-saving flexibility with the power capacity needed for modern Industry 4.0 innovation, the Brad M12 Power L-Code connector system by Molex meets PROFIBUS and PROFINET International (PI) standards for PROFINET systems. The IP67-sealed connectors and Weld-Slag and Oil-Resistant (WSOR) cables ensure durability and reliability in harsh industrial environments.

To see more of the New Product Insider highlights, go to https://info.mouser.com/new_products/.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

