Mouser to Exhibit at NEPCON VIETNAM 2023

SHANGHAI, Aug. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — Mouser Electronics, Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, announces that it will be an exhibitor at the NEPCON 2023, along with its valued partners Analog Devices, Amphenol, Infineon, Microchip, Molex, Murata, Silicon Labs, TE Connectivity, Texas Instruments and VICOR. The event will be September 6-8, 2023 at the Hanoi International Exhibition Center, Vietnam. Visitors to Mouser booth Q02 can learn about the newest range of electronic products for design, providing engineers with inspiration for their next project.

NEPCON VIETNAM 2023 focuses on the innovative concept of “Emerging Trends in Electronics – The Future of Global Supply Chains”. The exhibition will bring together 300 brands and companies to showcase the latest SMT trends, testing tech and supporting industries. Intelligent Manufacturing and other relevant areas will also be exhibited.

“The electronic industry in Vietnam, particularly in components and basic electronic products, holds significant advantages and potential for growth in the Southeast Asian region. With the establishment of our local office in Ho Chi Minh City, we are dedicated to providing tailored services to meet the needs of our Vietnam customers, and firmly committed to assisting design engineers and buyers with cutting-edge products, innovative solutions, and state-of-the-art e-tools, empowering them to accelerate the design process,” said Daphne Tien, Vice President of Marketing and Business Development for Mouser APAC.

To learn more about the NEPCON 2023, visit https://www.mouser.vn/nepcon-vietnam/.

As a global authorized distributor, Mouser offers the world’s widest selection of the newest semiconductors and electronic components — in stock and ready to ship™. Mouser’s customers can expect 100% certified, genuine products that are fully traceable from each of its manufacturer partners. To help speed customers’ designs, Mouser’s website hosts an extensive library of technical resources, including a Technical Resource Center, along with product data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, engineering tools and other helpful information.

About Mouser Electronics

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor’s website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 27 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com/.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/mouser-to-exhibit-at-nepcon-vietnam-2023-301913594.html

SOURCE Mouser Electronics

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Email

