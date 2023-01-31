Move Over, Party Scene- NYs New It Girl Liv Schreiber is Making Friendship Cool Again

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — In the city that never sleeps lives a powerhouse of a social marketer that is leaving her foot print on the social scene in NYC. Entrepreneur, social media expert, influencer and now CEO of the hottest events in the city, Liv Schreiber has a vision for changing how New Yorkers meet and build relationships and social communities. In the past, it was intros from friends, families, gym workout buddies or boring dating apps. Today, New Yorkers are growingly turning to the 26 year old Schreiber who’s Hot and Social events are selling out in 36 seconds. The City hasn’t seen this type of buzz in decades.

New Yorkers are growingly turning to Schreiber who’s Hot and Social events are selling out in 36 seconds

The tagline of the company is “99% of the attendees show up alone, 100% leave as friends”. This unique concept has led to some of the largest restaurant and club companies in NYC to reach out with the hope of securing a Hot and Social event for some of the most well known venues in the City. Schreiber is overwhelmed with the support and can’t wait to bring her concept to other cities, ” When I moved to New York City in my early twenties, I noticed everyone stayed in their high school or college cliques- I wanted a fun and easy way to make new friends in the city that aligned with the person I am now. I envisioned Hot and social as a community of like-minded, kind and smart professionals that could come together and confidently show up solo, in a mission to meet others like them. Hundreds have left with new friends, dates, and a feeling of belonging in the Big Apple. We are getting weekly requests to bring Hot and Social signature events all over the United States, Mexico, Caribbean and elsewhere”.

Schreiber has already worked with brands such as Anheuser-Busch, Moxy, REVOLVE and Rumble. Her TikTok and Instagram accounts have been blowing up- giving Schreiber the ability to package her social, with Hot and Social’s accounts and event sponsorship. The current format is for 200 guests per event. In 2023, Hot and Social plans on doing nine (9) events and consulting on at least twenty (20) brands on building their own events powered by Hot and Social as well. The Digital Renegades CEO Evan Morgenstein sees Schreiber as a perfect new client, “Myself, coming from Rockland County and having my family in the event promotion business most of my childhood, I see Liv as a refreshing new take on bringing people, brands and unique experiences together. Liv is so smart, she lives this lifestyle- so it’s authentic and she has her finger on the pulse of the 22-35 year old market in NYC and beyond. We are going to make this an international brand and I can’t wait!”

To contact Evan Morgenstein regarding brand deals, influencer opportunities or event sponsorship email evan@celebexperts.com or click here for his Linkedin page.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/move-over-party-scene–nys-new-it-girl-liv-schreiber-is-making-friendship-cool-again-301733838.html

SOURCE CelebExperts

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

LinkedIn

WhatsApp



Email

