Move up the search rankings with a subscription to WriterZen’s SEO content toolbox

If your business doesn’t show up on the first page of Google results, you might as well not exist. Sorry to be harsh, but it’s the truth. The first page of Google captures between 71 and 92% of search traffic clicks. There are ways to move up the ranks, though, so don’t give up hope. WriterZen Easy Content Creator for SEO, for example, can help you dominate the search results without too much extra work.

WriterZen is a B2B SaaS tool trusted by freelancers, writers, and business owners alike to create SEO-friendly content that people are searching for. It explores golden keywords, identifies topic relevance, and delivers accurate content references to help you find and execute keywords and content that will rank high. With nearly a perfect 5-star rating on both Capterra and G2, and not far behind with 4.7 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot, WriterZen is one of the best ways to stay ahead of your competitors.

Rich in features for your everyday content needs, WriterZen features a content creator tool, keyword explorer, and topic research algorithm. With the content creator tool, you can consolidate and coherently structure your research into a single place, collaborate with teammates and colleagues, and take advantage of recommended keywords to include, outlines to use, headings, and paragraph structure to help your content rank. The keyword explorer uses the Google keyword database to help identify keywords with high probability to rank in the top 10, 20, and 30 the quickest. The powerful metrics will help you decorate your content in a way that search engines and humans alike will enjoy.

Not sure what kind of content to put out into the world? The topic discovery tool has got you covered. It quickly identifies subtopics being written by competitors and maps them out to help your writer’s block. And don’t worry; there’s also an advanced plagiarism checker built in to ensure the quality and originality of your content.

With the assistance of this all-in-one SEO content creation toolbox, you’ll be dominating the search rankings in no time. Get a lifetime subscription to WriterZen for only £50.40 for a limited time to get started.