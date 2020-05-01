Mowbray boy’s bin outing leads to encounter with AFL idol

news, local-news,

Thousands of strangers have heaped praise on a 12-year-old Mowbray boy who became the latest star of the Bin Isolation Outing Facebook group. Northern Support School student Jacob Currant took his dad’s rubbish and recycling bins out last week and video footage of the act posted in the popular Facebook group attracted an outpouring of kindness, including from Mr Currant’s favourite AFL player. Coronavirus: All the latest updates on COVID-19 for Tasmania An avid North Melbourne fan, Jacob said he felt excited and special to hear from his idol. “Ben Brown said hello,” Jacob advised. The video footage was shot by Jodie Smedley, the partner of Jacob’s dad. The couple both care for Jacob two nights a week and every second weekend when he’s not with his mum. Ms Smedley said Jacob’s goal to become a garbage truck driver helped her decide to shoot the video. “I just did it for his enjoyment, so he could watch himself…he’s obsessed with garbage trucks and he also loves taking the bins out for his mum too,” Ms Smedley said. “It’s a chore that he can do while he’s here that his inabilities don’t stop him from being able to do.” Jacob lives with left hemiplegic cerebral palsy and focal epilepsy and Ms Smedley said the conditions made even the smallest gestures of goodwill have a big impact on Jacob. “Ben Brown’s private message was probably his highlight, but then another kind gentleman offered to buy him a membership for next year’s season. “Because it was personalised I think that’s what made it special because he actually said Jacob’s name and with Jacob’s condition the little things count with him.” Ms Smedley believed Brown found out about Jacob’s video through a stranger who viewed it in the Facebook group. “I don’t know who she was, she was a connection or something because she inboxed me and asked who Jacob’s favourite player was and I told her and a few hours later we got the message from Ben Brown. “It was quite overwhelming, the amount of people who took the time to actually comment.” While the coronavirus pandemic was not something Jacob fully understood, Ms Smedley said the video included a message from Jacob to everyone at the start of it. “We’re just saying that they’re germs and that’s probably why he says at the start of the video ‘go away germs’. “He’s just missing his friends, he doesn’t understand…not being able to go to school has probably thrown him a bit but he’s coping the best he can. “Kindness comes in so many ways but sometimes it takes something really bad to bring out the good in some.” Ms Smedley offered a “genuine thank you to those that have made Jacob smile by sending him so many lovely messages”. “I didn’t do it for my benefit, I did it for his and we got a great result,” she said.

https://nnimgt-a.akamaihd.net/transform/v1/crop/frm/ZivXBBkcAdqXyF8ViztE3i/97847711-dfb1-4814-b067-bf8c6c313d05.jpg/r0_184_6016_3583_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg