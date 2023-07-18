MP Casey and FCM Announce Federal Funds to Upgrade Charlottetown Buildings and Advance Climate Action in Stratford, P.E.I.

CHARLOTTETOWN, PE, July 18, 2023 /CNW/ – Across the country, Canadians are feeling the impacts of climate change. By investing in job-creating initiatives that lower greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, increase energy efficiency and support green infrastructure, progress toward net-zero by 2050 and building strong, resilient and sustainable communities in every region of the country are possible.

Today, Member of Parliament Sean Casey, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, and Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM) President Scott Pearce announced an investment of $1,886,000 to support two projects in Prince Edward Island through the Green Municipal Fund.

The City of Charlottetown received $1,856,000 (a $242,000 grant and $1,614,000 loan) to upgrade the energy efficiency of its city hall, the fire hall and the West Royalty Community Centre through a turnkey energy retrofit that will guarantee energy savings. Building managers will be able to use networked smart technology to view and make changes to mechanical systems in municipal buildings remotely, a brand-new feature on Prince Edward Island. The upgrades are expected to save the city nearly $90,000 in annual operation costs and reduce energy use by 30 percent.

Energy-saving measures like this could be replicated in other communities across Atlantic Canada.

In addition, the Town of Stratford received a $30,000 grant to develop a greenhouse gas reduction plan to address energy consumption focused on five main areas: land use, transportation, buildings, infrastructure and energy supply.

Today’s initiatives are some of the ways the Green Municipal Fund (GMF) continues to build on its twenty-year record of supporting transformative environmental initiatives at the community level. Administered by the FCM and funded through an endowment by the Government of Canada, the GMF helps local governments switch to sustainable practices efficiently. By taking action to adapt to climate change, we can build communities and economies that are able to thrive for generations to come.

Quotes

“Today’s announcement in the Town of Stratford will support clean energy upgrades to three important buildings in Prince Edward Island. By investing in energy-efficient, low-carbon infrastructure today, we are taking the steps needed to create good-paying jobs, save consumers money and fight climate change for years to come. I congratulate the Federation of Canadian Municipalities and all local partners involved in this project.”

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources

“Finding innovative solutions to address the ongoing climate crisis is critical for all Canadians. By supporting concrete actions, we are greening our communities and providing a better home for future generations. I applaud efforts by the City of Charlottetown and the Town of Stratford as they help lead the way to a sustainable future.”

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

“P.E.I. has seen first-hand the effects of climate change, and Islanders are understandably concerned. This investment will help to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increase energy efficiency and contribute to P.E.I.’s ambitious target of net zero by 2040. Thank you to the City of Charlottetown and the Town of Stratford for finding innovative ways to keep our Island thriving for generations to come.”

Sean Casey

MP for Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

“With influence over half of greenhouse gas emissions, municipalities hold an immense responsibility in taking ambitious climate action so Canada can successfully reach its net zero target by 2050. Yet, local governments have to rely on limited resources. That’s why today’s announcement by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund (GMF) is so important. In partnership with the federal government, GMF is helping municipalities like Charlottetown and Stratford address energy consumption, which brings both cost-saving and environmental benefits. Together, we’re on the path to a greener and more affordable Canada.“

Geoff Stewart

FCM First Vice-President

“The ability to increase our energy efficiency in three of our municipal buildings comes at a critical time as we strive for a more sustainable future. We are grateful to the Federation of Canadian Municipalities’ Green Municipal Fund for supporting our priority to green our infrastructure.”

Philip Brown

Mayor of Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island

